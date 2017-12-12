St Patrick's Athletic have signed Republic of Ireland Under-18 international James Doona ahead of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season.

The 19-year-old spent the 2017 season with Shamrock Rovers, and will now look to establish himself in Liam Buckley's first team at the Inchicore club throughout the 2018 season.

"Considering he is only 19, James has a number of appearances under his belt and he impressed on numerous occasions last year," said St Pat's boss Buckley.

"We know that not only can he perform at this level, but he has the potential to improve as well.

"He is a talented midfielder who we feel can complement the group we are putting together."

Doona's signing follows the announcements of both Barry Murphy and Ian Turner re-signing for the Saints for the season ahead.

Elsewhere, Galway United will welcome Ryan Connolly back to Eamonn Deacy Park for the 2018 season.

The midfielder spent 2017 with Shamrock Rovers but has now re-signed for his former club.

Playmaker Connolly previously spent three seasons on Corribside, where he played a key role for the club, making 96 appearances, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Connolly made 31 appearances for the Hoops last season, scoring one goal against Bluebell United in the FAI Cup.

United boss Shane Keegan moved quickly to secure the services of the cultured midfielder, who he believes played his best football in the maroon of Galway United.

"It's a real coup to get Ryan," said Keegan. "It's certainly one that is going to catch the eye because of the quality that he gives us.

"The biggest compliment I can pay Ryan is how highly our players spoke about him last season. At times, they would point to the qualities Ryan has and that it might've been something that we were missing.

"I've had very productive discussions with him and I hope he can get the most out of Galway United and that we can get the most out of him. He could be outstanding for us next season."

"I've been speaking to the lads throughout the season about Shane and they said he is brilliant in all aspects of the game and I'm really looking forward to working with him next season," said Connolly. "I thought he was very good in the discussions I had with him.

"My best years have been with Galway United. It's where I've felt happiest playing football. I had offers from other clubs, but the main thing was coming back to where I felt happiest. I want to go back to enjoying my football. I felt Galway United was the best option for me.

"Our aim and mindset will be to win the league. It's going to be a competitive First Division. Our manager, players and coaching staff have to be geared towards winning the division and nothing less."

Galway striker Eoin McCormack has also agreed a new deal to stay at the club for 2018.

Meanwhile, Dundalk have confirmed that John Mountney has signed a new contract with the club.

Mountney is the club’s joint longest serving player having signed in 2012 along with Chris Shields and he has made 212 appearances for the Lilywhites having lined out for the 200th time in June against Galway United.

"I think we are all looking forward to getting started for next season," said Mountney. "I’ve been keeping an eye on the news in the off-season to see who we are linked with.

"I think the signings so far have all been very good and will boost the squad for next year and it should be a very competitive year for us."