Ilkay Gundogan insists the Premier League title race is not over, despite Manchester City racking up a double-digit lead over bitter rivals Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola's in-form side took their winning run to a record 14 top-flight matches within a single season by emerging triumphant at Old Trafford.

Nicolas Otamendi volleyed home to wrap up a memorable 2-1 win that was met by mass celebrations by all connected to City - merrymaking that got under the skin of the hosts and led to a post-match fracas.

Gundogan kept quiet on any such issues after the game, but was open when it was put to the defensive midfielder that many say the title race is effectively over given their 11-point cushion over second-place United after 16 games.

"It doesn't feel like that, to be honest," the Germany international said.

"It feels like we gained three very important points - not more, not less.

"Of course we are very happy about the way we played.

"We knew that it is going to be difficult because they have very quick players up front, strong players, so we expected a lot of long balls.

"But the way we defend, especially our back four defend these kind of balls, was amazing today.

"We were brave enough to play, or to play our game.

"In my opinion, I think I can speak for the whole team, it is a fully-deserved win."