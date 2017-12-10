Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claimed his side were denied a "clear penalty" as they lost 2-1 to Manchester City.

Goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi gave City a 14th straight Premier League win and increased their lead at the top to 11 points, but Mourinho felt his side should have been awarded a spot-kick when Ander Hererra went down under a challenge from Otamendi.

Referee Michael Oliver booked Herrera for diving and left Mourinho with a distraction after his side were outplayed at Old Trafford.

"Clear penalty. I am sorry for us and sorry for Michael, I think he had a good performance but it was a clear penalty," the Portuguese said on Sky Sports.

"The referee made a mistake, which can happen. Last season we had a similar situation here against Man City. We were winning 2-1 and Mr Clattenburg didn't see the penalty - (Claudio) Bravo on (Wayne) Rooney - and this one also.

"I am sorry for Michael Oliver because he had a good performance. The referee had a good match but he made one mistake and his mistake was crucial to the outcome of the match."

With United's deficit now into double figures, City are clear favourites to lift the Premier League title in May.

Mourinho says his side will continue to fight.

He added: "They are a very good team. I think they are lucky, they had all the decisions in their favour but Tuesday is another day in the Premier League and I am pretty sure all of us, us in second, Chelsea in third, and fourth and fifth and sixth, everyone is going to try to fight for points and try and reduce the distance.

"Of course, their advantage is a very good one."