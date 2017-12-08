SATURDAY

(All games 1500 unless stated otherwise)

West Ham (19th) v Chelsea (3rd), 1230

Joe Hart is set to drop to the bench while Winston Reid, Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll should be back in the West Ham squad. Spanish goalkeeper Adrian impressed deputising for Hart against his parent club Manchester City last weekend and is poised to keep his place. Defender Reid is over a hamstring problem and strikers Hernandez (hamstring) and Carroll (knee) are also fit again and in contention.

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is out for Chelsea after missing three days' training through illness. Defender David Luiz remains out with a knee injury and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reluctant to put a timescale on his absence. The Blues, who have been without Charly Musonda and Kenedy in recent weeks, also have "two or three" undisclosed doubts.

Last season: West Ham 1 Chelsea 2, Chelsea 2 West Ham 1

Last five league matches: West Ham L L D L L; Chelsea W W D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Andre Ayew (West Ham) 5; Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) 10

Match odds: H 6-1 A 1-2 D 3-1

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Burnley (7) v Watford (8)

Burnley must find a replacement for Robbie Brady, who is set for a six-month lay-off following a knee injury. Scott Arfield is the likeliest to come into the side. Ben Mee is a doubt after a knock required stitches above the knee, Matt Lowton looks set to miss a third game and Dean Marney, Jon Walters (both knee) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) are all recovering.

Watford manager Marco Silva will take a late decision on the fitness of defender Miguel Britos, who has not featured for the Hornets since he picked up a knock in the second half of his side's win at Newcastle last month. Isaac Success returned to training this week following a leg injury, but the game at Turf Moor will come too soon for the striker. Will Hughes and Younes Kaboul (both hamstring), and Craig Cathcart and Nathaniel Chalobah (both knee) remain unavailable.

Last season: Watford 2 Burnley 1, Burnley 2 Watford 0

Last five league matches: Burnley W W L W L; Watford L W W L D

Top scorers: Chris Wood (Burnley) 5; Richarlison (Watford) 8

Match odds: H 6-4 A 15-8 D 11-5

Referee: Lee Probert (Wiltshire)

Crystal Palace (18) v Bournemouth (14)

Wayne Hennessey is fit to return for Palace after overcoming a back problem but faces competition from Julian Speroni, who impressed in the goalless draw at West Brom last week. Yohan Cabaye (knee), Scott Dann and James McArthur (both illness) are also fit but Joel Ward (groin) is a doubt.

Bournemouth will be without defender Adam Smith, who is serving a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Southampton. Goalkeeper Adam Federici (knee) is back in light training, while defenders Brad Smith (hip) and Tyrone Mings (back) continue their rehabilitation.

Last season: Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 2, Crystal Palace 1 Bournemouth 1

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L D W D D; Bournemouth W W D L D

Top scorers: James McArthur & Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 3; Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 4

Match odds: H 10-11 A 3-1 D 12-5

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Huddersfield (16) v Brighton (12)

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner is expected to choose from an unchanged squad. Centre-half Martin Cranie is hoping to recover from an ankle knock and Wagner has no new injury or suspension worries following last week's defeat at Everton. Winger Rajiv van La Parra serves the final game of his three-match ban, while Michael Hefele (Achilles), Philip Billing (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are still out.

Brighton can report no fresh injury problems. On-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown, who last season helped the Terriers win promotion to the Premier League, will be hoping to retain his place having been drafted into the Seagulls' starting XI for last weekend's 5-1 home defeat to Liverpool. Midfielder Steve Sidwell remains sidelined by a back problem, but is stepping up his rehabilitation.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Huddersfield W L L L L; Brighton W D L D L

Top scorers: Laurent Depoitre, Aaron Mooy & Steve Mounie (Huddersfield) 2; Glenn Murray (Brighton) 5

Match odds: H 17-10 A 19-10 D 19-10

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Swansea (20) v West Brom (17)

Federico Fernandez is set to sit out for Swansea. He has missed the last three games after returning home to Argentina following the death of his father and, although he played an hour for the under-23s on Thursday night, he is more likely to return against Manchester City next week. Mike van der Hoorn will continue to deputise for Fernandez, with Kyle Bartley still unavailable for selection but ready to rejoin first-team training after three months out with knee ligament damage.

Chris Brunt and Matt Phillips are expected to return to the Baggies squad. A thigh injury has ruled Brunt out of the last three games while Phillips missed Alan Pardew's first game with a hamstring problem. Gareth Barry (thigh) came off against Palace and Saturday's game will come too soon for him while Craig Dawson (knee) has resumed training and is close to a return. However, James Morrison (Achilles) and Nacer Chadli (hip) remain out.

Last season: Swansea 2 West Brom 1, West Brom 3 Swansea 1

Last five league matches: Swansea L L D L L; West Brom L L D D D

Top scorers: Tammy Abraham (Swansea) 5; Jay Rodriguez & Salomon Rondon (West Brom) 3

Match odds: H 8-5 A 19-10 D 2-1

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Tottenham (6) v Stoke (13)

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is suspended. He is serving the first part of a three-match ban following his red card against Watford last weekend. Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama remain out with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Stoke will be without Bruno Martins Indi and Jese Rodriguez. Martins Indi could be sidelined for eight weeks with the groin injury he suffered in last weekend's victory over Swansea while Jese has had to rush home to Gran Canaria to be with his seriously ill baby son. With Martins Indi absent, boss Mark Hughes could decide to bring Geoff Cameron straight back in. The United States international is finally available again six weeks after suffering a concussion in training.

Last season: Tottenham 4 Stoke 0, Stoke 0 Tottenham 4

Last five league matches: Tottenham W L D L D; Stoke D D L L W

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham) 16; Peter Crouch, Mame Diouf & Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke) 4

Match odds: H 1-4 A 10-1 D 5-1

Referee: Roger East (Wiltshire)

Newcastle (15) v Leicester (9)

Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles, who has missed the last four games with a foot injury, is available once again, as is winger Christian Atsu after shaking off a groin problem. Full-back Paul Dummett, who has not played since damaging a hamstring on the opening day of the season, was due to play for the under-23s on Friday as he steps up his comeback.

Leicester have no new problems as they prepare for a trip to St James' Park. Manager Claude Puel made just one change against Burnley with Demarai Gray replacing Shinji Okazaki. Gray will be hopeful of keeping his place in the team after scoring the winning goal in last weekend's 1-0 victory.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Newcastle L L L D L; Leicester D L D W W

Top scorers: Ciaran Clark, Dwight Gayle, Joselu, Jamaal Lascelles & Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle) 2; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 7

Match odds: H 6-4 A 9-5 D 9-4

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire)

SUNDAY



Liverpool (4) v Everton (10)

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno could be sidelined for up to six weeks with an ankle injury. The defender will be assessed by a second specialist over the weekend but the fear is the problem, sustained in Wednesday's 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow, could keep him out until the new year. James Milner is likely to fill the vacancy for Sunday's Merseyside derby while captain Jordan Henderson is set to start in midfield after sitting out in midweek.

Phil Jagielka is set to return to the Everton squad. The defender missed the Premier League victories over West Ham and Huddersfield but is fit again, although he and Michael Keane may have to settle for spots on the bench after back-to-back clean sheets. James McCarthy and Yannick Bolasie are back in training and nearing returns but both will be given run-outs for the under-23 side before being considered for the first team.

Last season: Liverpool 3 Everton 1, Everton 0 Liverpool 1

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W D W W; Everton W D L W W

Top scorers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 18; Wayne Rooney (Everton) 8

Match odds: H 3-10 A 9-1 D 4-1

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Manchester United (2) v Manchester City (1)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba starts a three-match ban. The France international was sent off in last weekend's win at Arsenal and begins his domestic suspension on Sunday, joining captain Michael Carrick and defender Eric Bailly on the side-lines. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Phil Jones and Nemanja Matic are available for the derby, while midfielder Marouane Fellaini will be assessed ahead of the game.

Manchester City playmaker David Silva is fit but captain Vincent Kompany is doubtful. Silva has overcome the knock which forced him to miss the midweek loss at Shakhtar Donetsk but Kompany will be assessed over an unspecified problem. Makeshift left-back Fabian Delph has recovered from a sickness bug but defenders John Stones (hamstring) and Benjamin Mendy (knee) are still out.

Last season: Man City 0 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 1 Man City 2

Last five league matches: Man Utd L W W W W; Man City W W W W W

Top scorers: Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 13; Raheem Sterling (Man City) 13

Match odds: H 23-10 A 12-5 23-20

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Southampton (11) v Arsenal (5)

Southampton full-back Cedric Soares will miss the visit of the Gunners due to a hamstring injury suffered in the recent 2-1 loss at Manchester City. Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino has no other injury concerns and must decide which of his strikers will be given the nod to lead the line against Arsenal.

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of Shkodran Mustafi. The defender was forced off early on in last weekend's defeat to Manchester United and could be out of the St Mary's clash with a thigh problem. Santi Cazorla (ankle) is the only other absentee with manager Arsene Wenger set to recall a host of first-team players rested for Thursday's 6-0 Europa League win over BATE Borisov.

Last season: Southampton 0 Arsenal 2, Arsenal 2 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Southampton L L W L D; Arsenal L W W W L

Top scorers: Charlie Austin (Southampton) 4; Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 8

Match odds: H 14-5 A 10-11 D 13-5

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

