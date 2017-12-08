In-form Manchester United have the confidence and ability to end Manchester City's winning run, United goalkeeper David de Gea said ahead of Sunday's match at Old Trafford.



City could break the record for the most consecutive Premier League victories in a single season by winning their 14th game at United and their unbeaten start has opened an eight-point lead at the top of the table.



United are unbeaten in their last 40 home games across all competitions and have lost only twice in the league this season to stay in touch with their neighbours.



In an interview with Sky Sports, asked if United could stop City, De Gea turned the question around.



"Can City stop United? We play at home with the fans," the Spaniard said.



"It's a derby, we have confidence, we feel really strong and we want to win.



"The team is in a good moment, we won two difficult away games so we have confidence and we know we play an important game. We really want to win."



United defender Marcos Rojo believes both teams are well matched.



"The two teams are equal and both in good form, so it's going to come down to who wants it the most and that concentration throughout the game," Rojo told the club's website Man United



City have won five of the last 10 Manchester derbies in the league, with United winning three and the other two ending in goalless draws.