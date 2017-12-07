Ireland’s famous penalty shoot-out win over Romania at the 1990 World Cup has been voted as Ireland’s Greatest Sporting Moment of the TV era.

Just as the nation held its breath 27 years ago, the nation had its say as the heart-stopping moments in Genoa – when Packie Bonner saved Timofte’s penalty and David O’Leary of Arsenal slotted the ball home from 12 yards out – came out top of the poll.

The Italia ’90 drama captured 35.6% of the public vote.

Second place on the list went to Padraig Harrington’s first golf Major at the 2007 Open with 34.6%

Munster’s famous 12-0 win over New Zealand in 1978 came third on 21.8%, while Ray Houghton putting the ball in the English net at Euro ’88 came fourth with 8%.