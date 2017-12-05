St Patrick's Athletic have added 18-year-old Drogheda United winger Thomas Byrne to the ranks, and tied down Lee Desmond and Michael Barker for the new campaign.

Republic of Ireland U19 international Byrne, who had a stint with Brighton and Hove Albion winger, suffered relegation with the Drogs but moves to Pat's with praise ringing in his ears from his new boss.

SIGNED! ✍️ Welcome Republic of Ireland U19 international Thomas Byrne as he joins from Drogheda! #Saints2018 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/QSp1gR9B45 — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) December 5, 2017

"Thomas is a great talent," Liam Buckley told the club's website.

"He has represented Ireland at underage level and I know he had other options so I am delighted he decided to ply his trade in Inchicore next year.

"He has great pace and is always looking to attack and create. He impressed in a young Drogheda team so we believe he can really hit form at St Pat's with the group we are putting together."

Defender Barker (24) has signed up for his third season in St Pat's colours, while former Republic of Ireland U21 international Desmond (22) re-signs for a fourth season.

"I am delighted to get the three lads signed up for next season," added Buckley.

"To date we have signed some really good players who know the League of Ireland. I feel the new lads will complement that, while also continuing their development as they are all still very young."