Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo has been discharged from hospital following his operation for prostate cancer earlier this week.

The 48-year-old Argentinian will continue his recovery at home, having successfully undergone surgery on Tuesday, the club announced.

A Sevilla statement read: "Eduardo Berizzo has been given the all-clear this Saturday to leave hospital, after four days of recuperation, having undergone an operation on Tuesday for his recently diagnosed prostate cancer. Berizzo will now continue his post-operative recovery from home."

Berizzo's illness was made public in the wake of his side's dramatic 3-3 Champions League draw with Liverpool last month, when Sevilla came from 3-0 down at half-time.

Assistant coach Ernesto Marcucci has taken charge of first-team affairs in Berizzo's absence.