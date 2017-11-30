The fixtures for the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season will be released on 19 December, while a new format sees additional play-off games in the First Division next season.

With 36 league games in the Premier Division due to the change to a 10-team league, the season will start on 16 February whilst the First Division season with 27 games will kick-off a week later on 23 February.

In the First Division, the second, third and fourth placed clubs will go into the promotion/relegation play-offs at the end of the season.

The team which finishes fourth will play the team which finishes third and the winner of that tie will face the team which finishes second.

The winner of that tie will then play the team which finishes ninth in the Premier Division in the final promotion/relegation play-off, with all play-offs played over two legs.

The champions of the First Division will be guaranteed automatic promotion to the Premier Division where they will replace the team which finishes 10th in the top tier.

The President’s Cup will be contested by Dundalk and Cork City and will take place on 11 February in Oriel Park.

The mid-season break will take place from 16-28 June and there are no midweek league fixtures scheduled in the First Division.

The Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Final is set for 4 November at the Aviva Stadium. The EA SPORTS Cup Final will take place on 15 September.

Due to a reconfiguration of the UEFA competitions, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League will begin a week later, and at the same time, on the week beginning 9 July.