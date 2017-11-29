Cork City have re-signed Steven Beattie for the 2018 season.

The 29-year old Dubliner joined John Caulfield's side from Sligo Rovers in 2015 and was a constant presence in the team as Cork City reclaimed the Premier Division title for the first time in 12 years.

Beattie acknowledged today that there was plenty of interest from clubs in United States. He has previously played for Toronto FC in the MLS, and before that attended Northern Kentucky University on a soccer scholarship.

After a season playing in Iceland, Beattie joined Bohemians in 2014 and subsequently on to Sligo Rovers. Beattie said that, after weighing everything up, he was delighted to commit to Cork City for the coming season.

"I am delighted to get it done. Obviously, everyone knows that there was some interest from the States, but I sat down and talked to a few people and weighed everything up, and there is no way that I could leave what is going on here at the moment.

"The players John has signed, the players we already have who have signed back. It is going to be special times at Cork City and I couldn’t sit back and not be part of that."

"I can’t wait for pre-season to meet the new lads, but a great nucleus of the team has signed back as well, and I can’t wait to get going. It is a special place down here; I said last week I wouldn’t play for any other team in Ireland and I stand by that sentiment.

"I had offers here, but you just can’t leave this place. Once you get down here, you understand what I’m talking about; the environment you are playing in, a packed Turner’s Cross week-in, week-out and then you see the crowd at the Aviva."

City boss John Caulfield welcomed the news, saying: "Beats has been an instrumental part of our squad for the last three years or so. He is so versatile, he can play at full back, either wing or in midfield. We are delighted to have him on board again for 2018."

Daniel Kearns in action against Stephen O'Donnell in Dundalk

Limerick FC, meanwhile, have signed former Republic of Ireland U21 midfielder Daniel Kearns from Sligo Rovers.

Kearns began his senior career with Dundalk before earning a move to Peterborough United in 2011. After a number of years in England, he signed for Glenavon in 2015, moving onto Sligo Rovers in 2016.

Kearns said he met with Limerick manager Neil McDonald last week and was delighted to sign for the club.

"I’m happy to get it all done and dusted today. I spoke with the manager last week and got things sorted; I had a good chat with him. I’m looking to come in now, get started and get settled.

"Once I heard there was a bit of interest with my agent back and forth, I think it was important to speak to the manager and see what his plans and his views were for the season ahead.

"Once I listened to what he had to say, it was something that I wanted to get on board with. I’m glad it’s all done now and I can look forward to pre-season.

""I think it has (been a while since I hit my top gear), if I’m being honest with myself. It has been a sort of up and down last couple of years. I don’t think I’ve hit my peak fitness or my peak form for the last couple of years. Touch wood, that’s behind me."