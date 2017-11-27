Eamon Dunphy says Everton should do what it takes to prise Marco Silva away from Watford and described their unwillingness to do so as "stupid".

Everton have been a constant presence in the English top flight since the mid-1950s. The closest they came to relegation in that time was in 1994, when, needing a win on the final day, they came from 2-0 down to beat Wimbledon at Goodison Park.

At present, they're hovering just above the relegation zone and have conceded more goals than any other team in the Premier League. In the past five days, caretaker-manager David Unsworth has presided over a 5-1 loss to Atalanta in the Europa League and a 4-1 loss away to Southampton in the Premier League.

Speaking on 2fm's Game On, Dunphy stressed that the club are more than capable of going down and acknowledged that they may have to think about hiring an unglamorous coach like Sam Allardyce or Tony Pulis.

"The problems there are severe. They bought badly in the summer. They let a very good coach go. They've got young players who don't look good enough. They need to get a top class coach in and do it very quickly.

"Everton's a great football club with a huge and proud tradition. It would be almost a sacrilege to say only Sam Allardyce can save them. But he does save them and their first priority is going to be to stay in the Premier League and that's no guarantee.

"Unless they get someone in, get organised and start producing some results. It isn't an attractive job for a top coach because expectations at Everton are rightly high. We're not talking Watford here, or Burnley. We're talking a big club.

"They appear to be paralysed. It's been quite a while since Ronald Koeman was sacked. I think they should have someone lined up if they were going to sack Koeman. They evidently didn't. And they wouldn't want to be giving the job to the guy they have now."

Caretaker manager David Unsworth watched his side lose 4-1 in Southampton on Saturday

While Dunphy says that Allardyce or Pulis would be acceptable choices and would keep them in the Premier League, he says the club shouldn't have abandoned their pursuit of Marco Silva on the basis of money.

"The first thing they have to do is stay in the Premier League and Sam is an expert at that,so is Tony Pulis, who has been linked with the job today. Sam would do the job. He'd get them organised, he'd stop them leaking goals.

"The guy they want to get - Marco Silva from Watford - looks like a top class coach.

"He did a really good job at Hull, even though they were relegated. He's doing great work at Watford. He looks like the real deal. And they're reluctant to pay Watford whatever it'll cost, which is somewhere between 15 and 20 million. I mean you'd pay that and more for a squad player. And there's nobody more important at a club than the head coach.

"And that's really stupid. They should go to get Silva. He's the obvious man.

"If you look at the owners of Premier League clubs, not many of them are sensible. A lot of them are dummies... It's a poor Premier League. If you were doing a Premier League for owners, a lot of these guys would be non-league owners. They're useless. And they keep making the same mistakes."