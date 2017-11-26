Pep Guardiola was delighted after watching his Manchester City side beat Huddersfield 2-1 to extend their winning streak to 18 games but knows the run will not last forever.



Raheem Sterling claimed a late winner as City came from behind to restore their eight-point Premier League lead after a Sergio Aguero penalty had cancelled out Nicolas Otamendi's first-half own goal.



City have now won their last 11 Premier League matches and 18 in all competitions, but with a tough festive schedule on the horizon, Guardiola expects the winning run to come to an end at some stage.



But the former Barcelona boss was delighted with his side's response to falling behind against the Terriers on Sunday.



He told Sky Sports Premier League: "If you want to win the title you can not expect easy games, so we have to live these kinds of situations and we spoke about at half-time how we are going to react in that situation.

"I am so happy for the victory today.



"We are going to lose. That is going to happen - definitely. Today was so close - it's going to happen.



"When you play every few days, when you see the scheduling - December, January - we go to Donetsk to play in the Champions League. It's impossible.



"The 18 games in a row is amazing and we have 11 in the Premier League in a row so that's good. We have a good moment and with the spirit we can go further.

11th successive away win (all comps) - a new record!



26 games unbeaten (all comps)



18 wins in a row (all comps)



First PL away win in 22 years after losing at half time



Best ever start by a PL team



City. pic.twitter.com/DJE5R2ch77 — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 26, 2017



"I am pleased because I know our fans here today and at home, the Manchester City fans are so happy because they see their players fighting until the end and that is when I'm pleased the most."



Soon after the break Sterling appealed for penalties after challenges by Jonas Lossl and Scott Malone. The second was given and Aguero stroked into the bottom corner.



When asked if the second was a clear penalty, Guardiola made a reference to Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger.



He added: "Two clear penalties. Maybe Arsene will say that is penalty."



Huddersfield boss David Wagner was pleased with his side's performance despite their defeat.

He said: "Defeat is defeat. It's never something that you like as a manager or as a football team.



"I think like always we have to be focused on our performance and I think the performance was good today.



"The players left everything on the grass, they've shown passion, desire and they showed emotion as well.



"Of course we were a little bit unlucky because we conceded the penalty very early after half-time and I think the second goal was a little bit unlucky as well.



"You have to have the tight situation in your favour, if you like, to be successful against a team like Man City."