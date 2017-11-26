Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has been credited with raising the spirits of his Everton team-mates as the Merseysiders await the appointment of a new manager.

Coleman has been out of action since breaking his leg in a horrific incident back in March when playing for Ireland against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

And while the former Sligo Rovers defender rehabilitates from that broken leg, Coleman is playing a very supportive role as the club goes through a period of transition.

Everton are currently 16th in the league table with just 12 points from 12 games ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter with Southampton and are looking to bounce back and restore confidence following their mid-week meltdown, losing 5-1 at home to Atalanta in the Europa League.

"We have strong leaders like... Seamus Coleman," said midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye in the Liverpool Echo, in relation to Coleman who came in and spoke to the players in the dressing room following the Thursday night horror show.

"Seamus can shout every time - that’s the truth. But we need it," added Gueye.

"Seamus is the best example. He has great spirit even though he doesn’t play. He comes in every game into the dressing room and tries to talk to everyone.

"Like on Thursday. He is with the team every time and we need this spirit.

"You can hear his shouting!"