The Danish demolition is still making itself felt in Abbotstown as the Republic of Ireland have dropped six places in the FIFA world rankings.

Martin O'Neill's side are now ranked 32nd in the world, tied with Iran and Scotland, one spot behind Egypt. While disappointing to see Denmark rise to the lofty heights of 12th, Ireland's ranking is still much healthier than three years ago when they sat 64th in the world.

According to FIFA, 32nd is in fact Ireland's average position since rankings began, so O'Neill can make the case that, even if they aren't going to Russia, Ireland are right where they are supposed to be.

With Euro 2020 qualification seeding determined by next year's Nations League, the slide will have no material impact on upcoming campaigns.

The rankings have long been a mystifying source of frustration and the latest edition are no different.

Despite qualifying for Russia undefeated, friendly stalemate specialists England have dropped three spots to a 17-year low of 15th, while Italy, who failed to qualify for a World Cup for the first time since 1958, have leapfrogged Gareth Southgate's team - going from 15th to 14th.

Peru were the 32nd and final team to qualify following their play-off win over New Zealand, yet they dropped one place to 11th.

Wales' have been punished for finishing third behind Ireland in Group D with a five-spot slide to 19. They were 12th as recently as last year in the wake of their Euro 2016 heroics.

Serbia, who topped the group, remian behind Ireland in 37th as they rose a single, solitary position.

Northern Ireland have dropped one spot to 24th.