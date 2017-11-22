Lionel Messi started on the bench as Barcelona secured their passage into the last 16 of the Champions League with a 0-0 draw at Juventus.



The Argentina playmaker was a surprise omission from the starting line-up in Turin.



But he still went close to breaking the deadlock with a free-kick shortly after coming on as a substitute.



Barca knew a point would be enough to see them through and rarely threatened to end Juve's 25-match unbeaten home run in Europe in a bore draw.



Juve's Douglas Costa had the first chance of the game after two minutes, making space in the area before forcing Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to save at his near post.



Ter Stegen then dived to his left to block an effort from Paulo Dybala.



Serbian referee Milorad Mazic had a big decision to make on the half-hour mark when Barca's Paulinho stepped past Miralem Pjanic and crashed to the ground in the area.



Any contact certainly looked minimal and Mazic duly showed the midfielder a yellow card for simulation.

Juan Cuadrado then sent a volley high over the Barcelona crossbar from the edge of the area.



Gianluigi Buffon was finally called into some meaningful action three minutes before half-time, making a regulation save to keep out Gerard Deulofeu's weak effort.



Ivan Rakitic then struck the Juve post with a free-kick meant as a cross which flew past everyone.



Luiz Suarez, anonymous in the first half for Barca, had an opportunity early in the second with a free-kick which he curled narrowly over.



That was the signal for Ernesto Valverde to send on Messi, with Deulofeu the man to make way.



When Suarez drew a foul on the edge of the area Messi was the man to line up the free-kick, but once again it flew just over the crossbar.



In the 68th minute Barca squandered a golden chance when a defensive mix-up left Lucas Digne one-on-one with Buffon.



But the overlapping French full-back opted to pass instead of shoot and the chance disappeared.



Dybala almost snatched a victory for Juve in stoppage time but Ter Stegen got down well to make a fine save.