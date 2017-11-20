Eamon Dunphy believes that Stephen Kenny and Brian Kerr should be next in line to take charge of both the Republic of Ireland and the underage system.

Martin O'Neill's future as a manager of the team remains uncertain following the disappointing end to Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign last week. And although he claims he has agreed a new deal with the FAI to extend his tenure until the 2020 European Championships, he has yet to sign any contract.

Dunphy, however, suggests that bringing O'Neill's management term to an end presents an opportunity to 'turn over a new leaf.'

The football pundit holds Kenny's achievements with Dundalk in high regard and argues that he would be a worthy replacement for O'Neill.

"I think Stephen Kenny has proved himself over and over, not just at Dundalk," Dunphy said on 2FM's Game On.

"He's a really top coach and he was within one bad decision of getting to the league stages of the Champions League.

"Then he loses his players but he goes out and gets more, he's a really top coach. He's a low-profile guy, his work hasn't been appreciated."

Kerr previously managed the side between 2003 and 2005, in which he convinced Roy Keane to return to the national team. Although he failed to bring Ireland to a major tournament, Dunphy feels the time has come to reinstate him in the Irish system.

Writing in his column for the Irish Daily Star on Monday, Dunphy wrote:

"I'd look to Stephen Kenny and bring Brian Kerr back into the fold at youth level too."

He reiterated those views on Game On, saying:

"Brian Kerr nurtured the generation that produced Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Richard Dunne and others, and did really well in international competitions. Brian knows the grassroots of the game here, he knows the game as well and I think the (Giovanni) Trapattoni experience was searing. Although we qualified for Poland, we got humiliated.

"The Martin O'Neill experience for me, and I don't want to denigrate him (but) what he believes, I'm sure, is that our players aren't any good and he's got to play this up and under stuff.

"While you can make a case for him keeping the job, you can make a case for turning over a new leaf, taking back control of who the manager of the Irish team is and the coach and giving Stephen Kenny and Brian Kerr remit for the next five years."