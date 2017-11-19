ITALY

Massimiliano Allegri's decision to rest two key players backfired as Juventus lost valuable ground in the Serie A title hunt with a surprise 3-2 defeat at Sampdoria.

Allegri kept Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Barzagli on the bench after Italy's recent emotional World Cup failure, and watched as the home side raced into a three-goal lead.

Duvan Zapata opened the scoring with a 52nd-minute header before Lucas Torreira and Gianmarco Ferrari added two goals in eight minutes to effectively seal an impressive win.

Champions Juventus rallied in injury time through a Gonzalo Higuain penalty and a second from Paulo Dybala, but it was not enough as they slipped four points behind leaders Napoli.

Juve's unexpected defeat allowed unbeaten Inter Milan to leapfrog them into second after Mauro Icardi scored two headers in a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

Captain Icardi opened the scoring six minutes into the second half at the San Siro when he powerfully met Antonio Candreva's right-wing free-kick.

And the Argentina striker claimed his 13th goal of the season nine minutes later, stooping to nod Danilo D'Ambrosio's in-swinging centre into the bottom left corner as Inter made it 13 games without defeat this season.

At the other end of the table Benevento were denied their first point of a dismal campaign by an injury-time winner from visitors Sassuolo to steal a 2-1 win.

Samuel Armenteros cancelled out Alessandro Matri's opener to put the hosts level in the 65th minute but, after Benevento defender Gaetano Letizia was dismissed for two bookable offences and Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi later hit the crossbar from a stoppage-time penalty, Federico Peluso won it for the visitors four minutes into injury time.

Fiorentina salvaged a late point in a 1-1 draw at SPAL, Federico Chiesa's 80th-minute strike coming after Alberto Paloschi had put the hosts in front. SPAL substitute Marios Oikonomou was sent off in injury time for a second bookable offence.

Torino also grabbed a 1-1 draw at home to Chievo, who had led through Perparim Hetemaj's early opener before the hosts hit back through Daniele Baselli.

Torino's Italy striker Andrea Belotti saw a 73rd-minute penalty saved by Stefano Sorrentino, while Chievo were reduced to 10 men two minutes from time when Serbian midfielder Ivan Radovanovic was dismissed for violent conduct.

Udinese's 40-year-old goalkeeper Albano Bizzarri also saw red late on in his side's 1-0 home defeat to Cagliari, who grabbed the only goal through Joao Pedro's 54th-minute header.

Luca Rigoni's early goal was enough to give Genoa their first win in five Serie A games with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Crotone.

SPAIN

Geoffrey Kondogbia scores Valencia's first

Valencia rode their luck to post an eighth consecutive win in LaLiga and move back to within four points of leaders Barcelona.

Marcelino's side were outplayed in the first half by Espanyol, who hit the post twice through Gerard Moreno and Sergi Darder, but turned the tables after the break in a 2-0 win.

Espanyol created chance after chance in the first hour but could not take any of them and they were made to pay in the 66th minute.

Marcelino's frustrations had spilled over and he was sent off following a confrontation with referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez, but as he was making his way to the stand, Geoffrey Kondogbia curled in a superb opener.

Espanyol's misery was complete in the 82nd minute when an attempted chest back to keeper Pau Lopez from Victor Sanchez went horribly wrong and Santi Mina nipped in.

The result sets the stage perfectly for next Sunday, when Valencia host Barcelona.

Malaga came from behind to boost their survival prospects with a dramatic 3-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna.

Despite an early opener from Roberto Rosales, the hosts looked to be heading for another defeat when Deportivo responded through Lucas Perez and Fabian Schar either side of the break.

But Michel's men, who claimed their first win of the season at the end of last month, equalised when Chory Castro fired home just past the hour mark.

And they sealed another three points when Borja Baston burst through the Deportivo defence to fire the winner past keeper Ruben six minutes from time.

Bottom side Las Palmas frustrated Levante for 70 minutes, but two late goals earned the visitors a 2-0 victory.

The breakthrough came in the 71st minute when Cheick Doukoure headed in Tono's cross.

And Levante made sure of the points eight minutes later when Jason found the bottom corner. The victory lifted Les Granotes up to 12th place in the table.

Aritz Aduriz earned struggling Athletic Bilbao a point with a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Villarreal.

The Basque side went into the match having lost their last three LaLiga matches and might have been behind in the 20th minute when Ander Iturraspe conceded a penalty for a foul on Jaume Costa.

But Kepa Arrizabalaga came to his side's rescue by keeping out Manu Trigueros' spot-kick.

Trigueros made amends only eight minutes later when he put Villarreal in front but, with 13 minutes left, Aduriz rose superbly to head in Mikel Balenziaga's cross.

GERMANY

Hamburg fans keep their spirits up despite defeat

Schalke moved up to second place in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win over struggling Hamburg in Gelsenkirchen.

Franco Di Santo's early penalty, and a late second from Guido Burgstaller, extended the hosts' run to seven games unbeaten in all competitions.

The result snapped Hamburg's brief revival after a tough start to the campaign and left them hovering just above the relegation zone.

Max Kruse fired a hat-trick as Werder Bremen thrashed Hannover 4-0 to register their first Bundesliga win of the season.

Midfielder Fin Bartels gave Bremen a slender lead at the interval and striker Kruse struck twice in quick succession early in the second half before adding a third in the 78th minute.

Bremen sacked head coach Alexander Nouri at the end of last month and replacement Florian Kohfeldt has guided them to victory in his second game in charge.

Hannover, promoted to the top flight last season, remain eighth in the table, but have lost four of their last six league matches.

FRANCE

Lyon's Mariano Diaz (2ndL) takes on Montpellier's Pedro Mendes (R)

Third-placed Lyon stretched their unbeaten Ligue 1 run to seven games, although they could only manage a goalless draw at home to Montpellier.

Bruno Genesio's side had hit 12 goals without reply in their last three league games but, with suspended 11-goal top-scorer Nabil Fekir watching from the stands, they were unable to make a breakthrough at the Groupama Stadium.

The stalemate leaves Les Gones three points behind second-placed Monaco and nine adrift of leaders Paris St Germain.

Fourth-placed Marseille needed an injury-time leveller to extend their unbeaten league run to eight games as they snatched a 1-1 draw at Bordeaux.

Morgan Sanson grabbed the dramatic equaliser, drilling home his third goal in his last three league games in the fourth minute of stoppage time following a searching free-kick into the Bordeaux box.

The mid-table hosts had led from the third minute when forward Nicolas de Preville burst forward and curled a fine shot into the bottom right corner past Steve Mandanda.

In Sunday's opening game, Ronny Rodelin denied Nice a second straight league win as he scored two minutes into injury time to grab a 1-1 draw for Caen at the Stade Michel d'Ornano.

The visitors went into the game on the back of a win over Dijon two weeks ago which snapped a disastrous run of six straight losses in all competitions, and they looked set to continue their revival when Pierre Lees-Melou put them in front five minutes before half-time.

But Rodelin struck deep into added time as Caen responded well to their 5-0 hammering by Marseille in their last outing.