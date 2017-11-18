Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger sidestepped questions about the possibility of an offside in the build-up to Arsenal's second goal against Spurs on Saturday.

The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium to mark a first league win against their London rivals since 2014, with Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez both on target for the Gunners.

Mustafi's goal on 36 minutes came on the back of a dubious free-kick for a shirt tug on Sanchez, with Mustafi rising above Jan Vertonghen to direct the ball into the net with a header.

Alexandre Lacazette combined with Sanchez for the goal that put Arsenal 2-0 up shortly before half-time, but video evidence of the replay suggests that Lacazette's arm may have put the French man in an offside position.

Speaking after the game, Wenger said the free-kick which preceded Mustafi's goal was the correct call, but was rather coy about whether or not there was an offside before the second goal.

"I haven't seen the (offsides)," Wenger told reporters after the game. "For me, I've just seen the foul again and it was a foul.

"I can think of many games since the start of the season where we've had bad luck."

Wenger hopes his side can continue to provide performances at the same level going forward, having moved a point behind Spurs in the Premier League table.

"We had urgency, desire and focus as well," the Gunners boss said. "We looked dangerous. Everyone played a part in the result.

"We didn't lose defensive focus for 90 minutes. We need to have that kind of consistency going forward. We need to keep that concentration."