In September 2018, Ireland will line out in their maiden international in the newly introduced UEFA Nations League.

It will also happen to be Ireland’s first competitive fixture since Martin O’Neill’s men were humiliated in the World Cup play-off, losing 5-1 to Denmark.

Let’s take a quick peak in our crystal ball here at RTE Towers to see what an alternative Ireland XI might look like for such a fixture.

Several retirements are set to be announced over the next few months, while other ageing players need some real competition for places, so expect several of the below to become regulars as Ireland set out on the road to Euro 2020.

Rob Elliot

The Newcastle United number one suffered a horrendous injury while trying to play his way into Martin O’Neill’s Euro 2016 squad, which ruled him out for the best part of 12 months.

But Elliot is back between the sticks at St James’ Park and has established himself as Rafa Benitez’s first choice keeper.

An excellent shot-stopper, Elliot has a similar game to current Ireland keeper Darren Randolph and is likely to be the man challenging for that number one Ireland jersey by the time the competitive fixtures return next September.

Elliot is also a very vocal keeper and is well able to organise the defensive unit in front of him, which has traditionally never been an easy task at Newcastle.

While Keiren Westwood remains relatively young in goalkeeping terms, it will be interesting to see if the Sheffield Wednesday is still involved at international level next autumn.

Ireland Under-21 keeper Kieran O'Hara of Manchester United and former Man City stopper Ian Lawlor are two of the most promising young keepers coming through.

Matt Doherty

The Wolves defender is probably unlucky not to have enjoyed more time in the Ireland green over the past few years.

Seamus Coleman’s injury opened up one of the full-back positions but Doherty found himself behind Cyrus Christie in the pecking order.

Doherty has been playing well in a very good, ball-playing Wolves side this season and can also offer an option at left-back, a position which may become available in the Ireland set-up in the near future.

Of course, by next September there will be even greater competition for the full-back jersey as skipper Coleman should be back to his best, while players like Corey Whelan at Liverpool may have begun to emerge.

Greg Cunningham

The Preston North End left back is another who has been plagued by injuries and should really have earned more than the handful of Ireland caps that he has acquired over the years.

The Galway man is 26-years-old and will offer real experience in Stephen Ward’s absence, should the Burnley man step away from the international scene, while others, including the aforementioned Doherty could fill that position.

Robbie Brady, of course, has been utilised here before, while the modern practice of employing attacking midfielders and wingers in the full-back role could see players like Callum O’Dowda trialed in such a role.

John Egan

The 25-year-old Brentford defender has already tasted international experience but found himself behind a long line of experienced, yet ageing, central defenders.

Egan will have to continue his rise through the ranks to really challenge the current partnership of Shane Duffy and Ciaran Clark, which is a reasonably young duo and has the potential to remain at the heart of the Irish defence for the next campaign or two.

But suspensions and injuries always ensure that a decent panel of centre halves are involved and Egan is certainly set to step into the void with John O’Shea and others likely to move away from the scene.

Kevin Long

The Corkman is on the brink of an excellent Premier League career at Burnley, who look like they are set to remain in the top division for the foreseeable, as long as Sean Dyce stays in charge.

Long looked very much at home in the Ireland jersey when O’Neill surprisingly named him to start against Austria in the qualifying campaign.

And the former Cork City man should get plenty of chances throughout the next campaign, while others like Preston pair Andy Boyle and Kevin O’Connor are looking to get their club careers kick-started before challenging for international honours.

Declan Rice

The West Ham United teenager has made a real name for himself this season, making several impressive performances for his club.

A regular with the Under-21 side, Rice will no doubt play a major role in the Ireland team over the next few years.

Already mature beyond his years, Rice sits in front of the back four, reads the game very well and is very comfortable on the ball.

Several other options are also lining up for the Irish midfield with Liam Kelly at Reading and Preston’s Alan Browne among the front runners.

Conor Hourihane

The Cork man has moved right up the central midfield ladder throughout the campaign and is a natural fit for the Ireland midfield unit.

Hourihane is another player who is very comfortable on the ball and with a more adventurous manager could get Ireland playing much more attractive football, especially in cahoots with the likes of Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady.

But the former Barnsley midfielder is also well able to graft and will be just as useful to this Irish team with Martin O’Neill still at the helm. Loves a pop at goal from distance as well.

Eunan O’Kane

Tipping away behind the scenes in the Ireland squad, the Leeds United man has certainly not been afforded enough opportunities to become a regular in the Ireland midfield.

O’Kane took a move to Elland Road to play more club football and it has paid dividends as there are now a lot more aspects to his overall midfield contribution.

A former team-mate of Harry Arter at Bournemouth, O’Kane would work really well alongside his old pal and a Conor Hourihane type in a midfield three.

Everton's Harry Charsley and Connor Ronan at Wolves are two to watch, with both impressing at Under-21 level.

Daryl Horgan

While it was no shock to see Horgan finally receive his call-up to the Ireland squad, it is probably more of a surprise that he has failed to really get much game time with the international side.

For a team that has been crying out for creativity, Horgan has shown that he can light up a game in the blink of an eye and is also very capable of finding the back of the net.

Horgan is another who needs a really good run of club form and by the time the next competitive fixture comes around, he may well be firmly established in a promotion-challenging Preston side.

Scott Hogan

While Ireland’s search for a replacement for Robbie Keane continues, the arrival of the Aston Villa centre forward raised hopes that a goalscorer had been found.

But Hogan has hit a bit of a slump at club level after making his name at Brentford as a prolific finisher.

Like all front men who tend to reside anywhere between the width of the posts, Hogan probably just needs a goal or two to get firing again.

Friendly games next spring may not have much meaning but could be a great way to get Hogan going on his Ireland career.

Sean Maguire

Another that had to get a move across the water before his ability was really recognised by the international manager, Maguire looks like he could become a firm fans’ favourite over the next few years.

The former Cork City striker scored on his Preston debut and forced his way into the Ireland squad before making his debut against Moldova as a substiture.

When Maguire entered the fray, he received an ovation that has not been witnessed since the time James McClean made his Ireland debut and things have worked out alright for the former Derry City man.

Aiden O’Brien is another looking to get into the reckoning, while under O’Neill, it is unlikely that Adam Rooney or Cillian Sheridan will get a call-up anytime soon.