"I’ll have to have a real think about it...I"ll speak to John in the next couple of weeks...I thought there was an agreement."

Just some of Martin O’Neill’s utterings following the catastrophic night at the Aviva, as the manager watched an entire qualifying campaign’s work go up in smoke; his side taking the mother of all beatings from Denmark.

The Derry native looked drained as he eventually faced the media following his side’s World Cup exit, and while not necessarily the time to extract a clear and definitive plan for his future movements, the query was always going to be posed in some guise or another.

The nature of the humiliating defeat possibly made the matter more pressing and naturally the question soon rose from the backbenches of the Aviva Stadium conference room.

The manager answered, kind of, but maybe only really in a deflective manner.

O’Neill rarely answers a question unless the response is controlled and calculated, placing on record the exact words planned, unless of course, he does not want to answer any aspect of it – quite the master, it must be said.

The emotionally drained O’Neill may have answered the contract question and follow up, relating to pondering his own position following such a result, without really thinking about what he was saying, or perhaps the manager just momentarily let his guard down and revealed that some doubts were manifesting.

The Martin O’Neill contract has been a perennial sideshow throughout the four-year tenure, however, all looked to be signed, (yes signed), sealed and delivered a couple of months back when the FAI announced that an agreement had been reached to stay on until 2020.

Ireland were in a precarious position in the group when the FAI backed their manager for the next campaign, but the decision appeared to be vindicated soon after as Ireland went to Wales and won, securing their place in the World Cup play-off.

The "very beatable" Danes came out of the hat. Surely Martin would take us through.

So how do you bounce back from such a humiliating and deflating defeat?

If this Ireland team could scrape themselves up off the floor, re-focus and prepare for another important international game next month, there is a chance that they could quickly exorcise the ghosts of that Eriksen execution.

But Ireland will not play another competitive fixture for the best part of a year and that is a very long time to have the Prince of Denmark’s shackles dragging behind you throughout the long winter ahead, and then all the way through spring and the World Cup summer, which Ireland must watch from the sidelines.

The players can go back to their clubs, put the head down and be thankful for the hand that feeds them to help them through this winter of discontent.

O’Neill may just disappear out of sight and mind for a couple of months and come back energised and raring to go in the New Year – he may need to wait a while before he can bring himself to re-watch that match.

A period of reflection will remind the manager of the many marvelous personal and collective experiences that have been created and inspired over the past three years of competitive football.

Gelsenkirchen, Shane Long’s goal to beat the World Cup holders, the Bosnia play-off experience, living the life in Versailles during an extended stay in France, beating the Italians in Lille, and of course, Cardiff.

And the manager appears to have settled into the lifestyle of an international manager, happy to spend his time between matches, going to games, attempting to unearth new players.

There is also a fatherly feel to his relationship with the players and while he certainly has his favourites, O’Neill has more importantly managed to keep dissenters at arm’s length – thus far at least.

Let’s not forget, while the World Cup was always going to be a tough ask, qualifying for Euro 2020 should be just about as easy a task for any Ireland manager over the past 20 years, considering there are 24 teams getting through coupled with a back-door route via the Nations League.

The manager may have even been planning for the next campaign over recent months, as he has started to ease some of the senior citizens out to pasture, while introducing new players into the set-up to get them acclimatised for the next big push.

The former Celtic, Leicester and Sunderland boss may indeed come back fresh and focused after Christmas, yet any O’Neill-led Ireland team playing in the soon-to-be arranged friendlies next spring will still retain all of the same traits that have been doggedly displayed for the past two campaigns.

O’Neill is never going to take a new approach to the game and while the manager will happily add creative players, should they be unearthed over the next few months, they will still have to play the game his way.

The spoiling tactics so often employed by O’Neill have of course reaped dividends from a results perspective but they have certainly not won the Irish any new friends in the process.

In fact, you must imagine that many of Ireland’s former foes would have enjoyed the Danish demolition, rewarding the football-playing approach.

The FAI have in essence dug themselves into a hole and appear to have little choice but to honour the agreement.

Should O’Neill indicate that he has the enthusiasm, could John Delaney go back on his word?

In theory, the unsigned offer could be pulled and call time on O’Neill’s time in charge, but there would have to be real appetite for change within the top brass of the FAI.

There has been little public friction between the management team and the FAI throughout the last four years and there would probably have to have been some sort of relationship breakdown for the offer not to be honoured.

And despite the FAI’s attempts to follow the Dutch school under the guidance of Ruud Dokter, while also embedding former Ireland internationals in the set-up of all the underage teams, no obvious successor to O’Neill has revealed himself.

The fans will have their say, without necessarily being heard, and while there has been growing grumblings in relation to O’Neill’s style, selections, tedium and tactics, there are just as many who are true believers of O’Neill’s Machiavellian motives – results justifying the means.

The association would also be looking at Euro 2020, knowing that they are co-hosting the tournament with four games to be played at the Aviva – Delaney & Co will want Ireland to be competing at that particular party.

As a result, a changing of the guard would probably be advised against, with stability and strength key for the next few years.

So in reality, only one man can make this decision.

It has probably been made already. But we might just have to wait a while to find out the answer.