Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to miss training after being admitted to hospital feeling unwell. He is due to be released this evening, the Premier League club announced.

It is unclear whether or not he will be in the dugout for the Reds’ Premier League meeting with Southampton at Anfield on Saturday, which kicks-off at 3.0pm.

In a statement, the club said: "He is being assessed by doctors and will be absent from training on Wednesday as a result.

"There are currently no plans for Jürgen to remain in hospital beyond his appointment and he will therefore return home this evening; however, he may require further check-ups in the coming days.

"The club urges that the privacy of Jürgen, his family and other patients is respected while attending hospital visits."

Liverpool are currently just outside the top four, in fifth place and three points behind champions Chelsea having won their last two games.

Klopp took over in 2015 following a successful spell at Borrusia Dortumund. Liverpool already have injury worries ahead of their clash with the Saints, with Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane both pulled out of international duty during the week.