James McClean has hit back at some of the criticism levelled at the Republic of Ireland, saying "to stick the boot in and kick players and staff when they are down" is "bang out of order".

Denmark dished out a humbling 5-1 hammering to their hosts at the Aviva Stadium last night to saunter to next summer's World Cup.

A tearful McClean said after the game that the players had "let themselves down", but in a lengthy Instagram post today the Derryman hit back at what he felt was an over-the-top rewaction in some quarters.

"Last night is going to hurt deep for a long long time," it read.

"Nothing can change or make what happened last night right, of course everyone is entitled to voice their opinion because it was simply not good enough from us on the night, we know that ourselves, but to stick the boot in and kick players and staff when they are down ( players and staff have been great servants to this country, players and staff that have qualified for a major tournament and was unlucky to be knocked out to a great team in the last 16, players and staff that was one game from making it to a world cup, players and staff that would give anything for this great country! ) with some over the top beyond football comments is bang out of order, hurting or not and trust me when a say this we hurt every bit as much as you do.

"I am proud and honoured to be an Irish man and to call everyone of these men fellow country men and team mates! Like (I) said this will hurt deep, we have been written of so many times before an just like before we will bounce back!"

In the post mortem to the disastrous defeat, questions were raised about Martin O'Neill's future as manager.

Kevin Moran fears the lack of genuine quality available to Ireland right now means it's almost redundant who is at the helm.

O'Neill has verbally agreed a new deal with the FAI that would take his reign up to the 2020 European Championships, and despite some calling for his head in the wake of last night's disappointment, Moran warned that the standard of talent at the boss's disposal must be appreciated.

"I think they'll consider what's happened and decide whether they want to stay or not," the former Ireland defender told the Today with Sean O'Rourke programme.

"We’ve got to be honest with the quality of players that we have.

"We don’t have any world-class players. Can we do an awful lot better? I don’t know. If you put the best manager in the world in there, if you got Alex Ferguson back from retirement, would he do any better? I don't think so.

"There could be changes because there’s always the feeling that if there’s a poor performance you’ve got to change. Whether it would make a difference or not I’m not sure."