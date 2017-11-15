Nobody said it was easy. No one ever said that it would be this hard.

Ireland fans drained out of the Aviva Stadium with their World Cup dreams in tatters after a second-leg meltdown in their play-off with Denmark last night.

With emotions raw, supporters laid out their views on a dreadful home display.

One described it as "atrocious", while another said "we were found out, the whole campaign was based on negative football".

The general consensus was that a limited Ireland side had been found out, though one supporter was disheartened to see so many people leave long before the final whistle: "Fifteen minutes to go, we went 4-1 down, we're out of the game but you can stay the last 15 minutes. Support the team to the end, clap them off."