Denmark will pitch up at the Aviva Stadium tonight for the second leg of tonight's World Cup play-off with the tie delicately poised.

After an often dour stalemate in Copenhagen where they failed to breach the Irish rearguard, has the confidence of the seeded side been shaken?

Not exactly, former Danish international and now TV2 pundit Kasper Lorentzen tells RTÉ Sport.

"We are optimistic because we think Denmark is a better team but we know that Ireland at home, with the energy in the ground, will be difficult," he says.

"But we think that if Denmark play their best game, they will be able to win.

"We were expecting more from Ireland on Saturday but we were also expecting more from the Danish team. So maybe it was a bad game for both teams.

"We are expecting Ireland to attack a bit more tonight and at your home field you will always become a little better."

The Irish defence was mostly comfortable under a repeated barrage of aerial attacks last Saturday and though Lorentzen puts some of that approach down to the much-maligned Parken pitch, he doesn't expect manager Age Hareide to alter that direct style much tonight.

"Ireland were standing almost in front of the goal, like we've seen Mourinho and Chelsea do," Lorentzen reflects.

"I was surprised that Shane Long didn't start from the beginning as he has some skills that could hurt Denmark.

"Denmark were probably playing too many long balls and not making runs off the ball enough. We also played too slowly.

"The players were complaining about the pitch, it was very bumpy so we couldn't play on the ground as much.

"But I don't think Denmark will change tactics. We had success with long balls against Poland. We have tall, strong strikers, like Jorgensen, Cornelius and Bendtner.

"But if we play long-balls we have to win the second ball, that's the key and where we will hurt Ireland."

Christian Eriksen's influence on the first leg seemed to wane after a bright first half when he forced a good save from Darren Randolph but Lorentzen thinks the Spurs playmaker can have more of an impact in Dublin.

"It wasn't his best game but at the same time it wasn't the best game for Denmark.

"He didn't get much space but maybe his team-mates weren't running for him, he needs them to help create space so he can use his good control and passing.

"But all the Danish players were slow on the ball in the second half and he wasn't getting on the ball in the same good positions as the first half, when he nearly scored.

"He was sometimes tightly marked and he didn't find much space."

One thing that does concern Lorentzen is Hareide's admission that the Danes would not be practising for a potential penalty shooutout - in contrast to Ireland.

"I'm surprised Denmark aren't," says Lorentzen. "Always be ready for anything. You never know, it could be the same game as in Parken.

"You have to practise them. It's a mind game but also practise a little bit.

"We have (Kasper) Schmeichel, who is good at penalties, but for the other players it would be good for them to know what kind of shot they want to do.

"If you're going to take a very important penalty in Dublin, against all the many thousands of supporters, you have to have prepared what you're going to do, so then you only have to concentrate on your nerves."

"My prediction would be a draw but that would be enough for Denmark"

As for how he sees the match going, Lorentzen thinks that getting that one crucial away goal will be enough for his compatriots to book their ticket to Russia.

"It was difficult for Denmark to play against Ireland and it will be even more so in Dublin but I think Denmark will score.

"Though I'm not sure they're going to win because if we score, Ireland will put pressure on.

"If Ireland score twice against Denmark then they deserve to win. I think it was 12 goals Ireland scored in 10 games but they only conceded six. So we know that they're good at defending.

"My prediction would be a draw but that would be enough for Denmark."

