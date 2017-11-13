Eamon Dunphy has dismissed the notion that the Republic of Ireland's style of play is constrained by our relatively limited pool of top-level players.

Dunphy said that Ireland's display in Denmark, where they had 34% possession and just two shots on target in a 0-0 draw, was not something that could be justified due to the players available to Martin O'Neill.

The RTÉ analyst told 2fm's Game On that Northern Ireland's efforts over their 1-0 aggregate loss to Switzerland "crushes that argument".

"That argument is nonsense," he said. "It's advanced by people who don't know enough to take the blinkers off and look 90 miles up the road and see what's happening there.

"Northern Ireland have fewer Premier League players and overall a much weaker team than we have.

"They were really very unlucky not to equalise two minutes from the end, a ball kicked off the line. They only lost over two legs by virtue of a penalty that was not a penalty, a horrendous decision given against them in Belfast.

"That immediately crushes any argument that we shouldn't expect more than we are getting. We should because we have much better players."

Dunphy highlighted the impact Northern Ireland made at last year's Euros and also that tournament's surprise package Iceland, who only exited at the semi-final stage.

"They have a terrific coach, Michael O'Neill. He's done an amazing job to get to the Euros.

"They have players playing in the Championship, who can't get into teams in the Championship, like Kyle Lafferty (previously of Norwich, now Hearts).

"You can't advance that argument if you know what Northern Ireland have achieved and indeed what Iceland have achieved, where there's only 300,000 people.

"That doesn't excuse a poor performance by our team, which is full of Premier League players, who defended superbly but really didn't attack."