Danish police have praised the behaviour of the Republic of Ireland fans in Copenhagen on Saturday night - and even acknowledged those who snuck into the home end to support the boys in green.

Travelling supporters had been warned prior to the World Cup qualifier first leg in Copenhagen that they would not be admitted to the home section without a valid Danish mobile phone number or credit card that had not been issued in Ireland.

This warnings fell on deaf ears with pockets of green visible around the 38,000 capacity Parken Stadium for the goalless draw.

Despite that, local police had no issue with the Irish, and thanked them for their good behaviour before, during and after the big game.

"Well done to all 8,000 of you, especially the 3,000 who had to wear Danish jerseys to get into the stadium," a tweet from the Kobenhavn Politi account read.

"From a police point of view, Ireland is welcome again to play in the park. No recorded episodes of football fans in the nightlife. Thank you for that."

Ireland fans have forged a strong reputation for the colour and good spirits they bring on the road.

In 2012, then UEFA President Michel Platini came to Dublin to present an award to the fans for their conduct at Euro 2012, while French media were fulsome in their praise of the Green Army at last summer's European Championships.

They'll hope to make the difference on their own patch tomorrow night when the Danes come to the Aviva Stadium for the second leg with a ticket to Russia up for grabs.

Watch Republic of Ireland v Denmark live on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player from 7pm, coverage on RTÉ 2fm's Game On from 7pm, live blog on RTÉ Sport Online from 7pm