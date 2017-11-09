Some Irish fans have expressed frustration about a delay in getting their hands on officially issued tickets for Saturday's World Cup play-off against Denmark.

Around 2,450 Irish fans will take their place in the away sections of the Parken stadium, while the Danish FA is concerned that hundreds more may try to illicitly enter the home sections of the ground.

Two Ireland fans told RTÉ Sport that they had been told by the FAI that tickets would be posted out, before receiving an email on Wednesday afternoon saying that they could instead be collected either between 3pm and 9pm at Abbotstown yesterday or at a designated point near the stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday.

"I got the email at 2 o'clock but didn't see it until it was too late," one of the supporters said.

RTÉ understands that an unprecedentedly large volume of applications contributed to a delay in the process and reluctance from the FAI to post out tickets.