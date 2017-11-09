Irish fans who have bought tickets for the Danish sections of Saturday's play-off in Copenhagen run the risk of being refused entry to the ground, the Danish FA has warned.

Danish Football Union (DBU) communications director Jacob Wadland told RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland that some fans who missed out on the Irish official allocation at the 38,000 capacity Parken Stadium have deliberately tried to bypass security measures designed to segregate supporters.

"The problem is not Irish fans in general. We have 2,400 Irish fans who have tickets in the right away section," he said. "They have been bought and distributed through the Irish FA (FAI).

"There could very well be some who have tried to ignore the warnings we have given and tried to buy tickets in the Danish section.

"We are required by UEFA and FIFA to make sure that Danish and Irish fans are segregated."

It is believed that some fans tried to buy tickets with Irish delivery addresses, which were then cancelled, but others may have given false information in order to secure e-tickets.

"It would be people who have knowingly tried to buy a ticket in the Danish section and ignored the disclaimer in English which said it was only for Danish fans," said Wadland.

"To buy a ticket you would need to have provided a Danish mobile phone number, you would need to have paid with a credit card that is not issued in Ireland.

"Those who have done so stand a chance of being rejected when they come to the stadium, that's for sure.

"They would stand the chance that when they try to enter the stadium, the tickets would not be valid, they would be stopped at the entrance."

"If they are capable of beating the security, stay quiet and take off the green jersey,

Wadland added that fans who did manage to get into the Danish sections should not wear Irish colours or draw attention to themselves, for their own protection.

"There's always a chance they they may get in, and maybe they won't cause concern.

"But what we are concerned about is, should Ireland, heaven forbid, win the game or score two or three goals, we would try to avoid the situation where a group of Irish fans are jumping up and down and happy and sitting in the middle of 500 Danish fans, who are annoyed.

"That greats tension and that's what we're trying to avoid.

"If they are capable of beating the security, stay quiet and take off the green jersey," added Wadland, somewhat hopefully, perhaps.