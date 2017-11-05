Manager Arsene Wenger called the level of refereeing unacceptable after claiming Michael Oliver was at fault for two of Manchester City's goals as Arsenal lost 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Wenger also accused Premier League referees in general of letting their standards slip because they did not work enough on their decision-making.

Kevin De Bruyne put City ahead in the first half and Oliver awarded a penalty in the second period when Raheem Sterling appeared to be pulled back by Nacho Monreal.

Sergio Aguero converted the spot-kick but Alexandre Lacazette then pulled a goal back for the visitors.

Wenger was again unhappy that David Silva was not given offside before setting up Gabriel Jesus for City's third.

Wenger told Sky Sports News: "Overall, once again, the referee made the decision today with a soft penalty and an offside goal but we are used to it when we come here."

Asked to expand on his comments, Wenger added: "I feel they don't work enough. The referees don't work enough because the level drops every season at the moment and, overall, it's unacceptable.

"The physical level is very good but the decisions. The third goal, at 2-1 we are in the game and he (Oliver) gives a clear offside goal. And, of course, that kills the game for us.

"They are a top team but that (bad decisions) makes it even more difficult for you." City manager Pep Guardiola preferred not to be drawn into a debate over Wenger's comments, instead concentrating on his own side's performance.

When asked if he wanted to comment on what Wenger had said, Guardiola replied: "No. We won in the best way and we deserved by far the victory.

"Sometimes it's like this (but what's) important is the performance. We want to try to play and we did it really well."

Guardiola added: "Well done (to my players), it was well deserved. We fought in the bad moments, when we were tired, mentally we were stable. I was pleased with the performance. The third goal helped us to win the game."