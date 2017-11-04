Stephen Kenny believes his Dundalk side's love of the big occasion can ensure they deny Cork City double glory in the FAI Cup final on Sunday.

The Lilywhites finished as runners-up to the Leesiders having won three titles on the bounce and they've no desire to see John Caulfield's men lift more silver.

There's a bit of needle in this fixture, bred by both clubs' clear superiority from the rest of the division over the last three years and several tight, physical clashes.

Kenny has enjoyed many memorable days at the helm of Dundalk - who were beaten by Cork in last year's decider. Now he's eyeing one more.

"A big crowd is expected and that is terrific," he told the club's website.

"We will have to earn the right to win the match. We have to be willing to work hard for each other. I trust the players, I trust their talent.

"Always on the big days to win leagues and cups the players have always performed brilliantly. This year our preparation is a bit easier instead of flying in from Russia on the Friday last year to play.

"We have had a good week of training. Preparations have gone well. The players are looking forward to the final.

"All of the staff have done great work behind the scenes preparing the team from the football side of things."

Dundalk haven't beaten Cork in their last five meetings.

Last year Sean Maguire squeezed home an extra-time winner to bring the trophy south, and Kenny is braced for another titanic showdown.

"We are playing against a team who have had a great season, Cork City," he said.

"We will have to be at our best to win the game but we look forward to that, we look forward to playing and the occasion.

"There's a very high technical standard in the team. I think on the big pitch in the Aviva Stadium it suits the players. It gives space to pass the ball. We look forward to that."

Live coverage of the men’s and women’s FAI Cup finals will begin on RTÉ2 Television at 11.45. Radio coverage starts on RTÉ Radio 1 on Sunday Sport at 2.0. Live streaming of the games is available worldwide on the RTÉ Player. Follow our live blog on RTÉ.ie on Cork City v Dundalk from 3pm.