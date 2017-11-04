Celtic broke their own 100-year-old British record to make it 63 domestic games unbeaten with a 4-0 victory at St Johnstone.

Willie Maley's side went 62 games unbeaten between 1915 and 1917, but Brendan Rodgers' outfit have now replaced them in the history books after dominating at McDiarmid Park.

The Ladbrokes Premiership leaders broke the deadlock in the 28th minute through Scott Sinclair, who converted a well-worked corner routine delivered by Stuart Armstrong.

Moussa Dembele nodded wide just before the break and Dedryck Boyata saw a second-half header cleared off the line as the Hoops hunted down a second goal.

🍀 HISTORY 🍀



Celtic have broken their own record and gone 63 domestic games unbeaten. The longest run ever by a British top-flight team. pic.twitter.com/AeYhxsXLhB — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2017

Dembele eventually found it, with 18 minutes remaining, after latching on to Armstrong's low cross to convert from five yards.

Dembele's powerful run and cross then forced Steven Anderson into an own goal three minutes later and Olivier Ntcham wrapped up the record-breaking win late on by firing home from 20 yards to complete a fantastic team move.

The victory was as one-sided a game as Celtic have enjoyed during an 18-month spell of invincibility in Scottish football.

St Johnstone were not helped by the absence of Brian Easton, Murray Davidson and Chris Millar through injury and Michael O'Halloran was only fit enough for the bench, coming on for pre-match doubt Stefan Scougall just before the hour mark.

Celtic named the same team that ran Bayern Munich close in a 2-1 Champions League defeat on Tuesday and there was little sign of fatigue.

James Forrest, Dembele, Callum McGregor and Sinclair saw shots held by Zander Clark as Celtic pushed their hosts back and Sinclair almost got in following a one-two with Dembele.

The breakthrough looked inevitable and it came from a 28th-minute corner. Stuart Armstrong delivered a low ball into the heart of the penalty box and Sinclair read his intentions before firing a first-time strike into the roof of the net from 12 yards out.

6⃣3⃣ consecutive games unbeaten in domestic competition - #CelticFC set a new British record. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Fxv9kvZ1DF — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) November 4, 2017

Armstrong and McGregor came close with curling efforts and Saints' only first-half shot on target came from 35 yards out, Craig Gordon grasping Blair Alston's free-kick after initially looking troubled by the bounce.

There was no let-up after the break. Clark spilled shots from Kieran Tierney and McGregor but managed to gather, Forrest threatened twice and substitute Tom Rogic had a shot saved before Dedryck Boyata's header was cleared off the line by Aaron Comrie.

It was almost too easy for Celtic and they showed a bit of slackness to allow Richard Foster and Steven McLean decent openings, but they failed to make the most of them.

Celtic appeared to be stung into shifting gears and they did so quickly and effectively with two goals in three minutes.

Dembele put Saints on the back foot with a lovely flick to set Tierney racing down the left and the Frenchman was on hand to stab home after the overlapping Armstrong drove the ball across the six-yard box.

The striker then skipped past Comrie and aimed a cutback for Sinclair before seeing the ball hit off Anderson and trundle over the line as Celtic went three up with 15 minutes left.

And substitute Ntcham drove home from 20 yards in the 89th minute after a brilliant passing move to seal a record-breaking result.