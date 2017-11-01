Emre Can was relieved to see Liverpool's patience pay off after three unanswered second-half goals secured victory against Maribor in the Champions League.

Mo Salah opened the scoring and after James Milner had seen a penalty saved, Can added a superb second and substitute Daniel Sturridge sealed a 3-0 win with a late strike.

Can told BT Sport: "It wasn't easy against them but second half after the goal we did well, we found space and we just had to be patient.

"I'm happy that I could help the team (by scoring). It was good ball from Milly (Milner), I found space and put it in the corner.

"We could do it better but it's still early in the season. I think now we are in a good position in the Champions League and if we win the next two games we will carry on."

Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed for Salah to break the deadlock, and he said: "We noticed during the first half that most of our chances came from crosses so we kept doing it and it worked.

"It's always hard because their aim is to come and maybe get a point while we want three points and we have different objectives."

Jurgen Klopp is hoping the injury suffered by midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is not too serious but admitted the early signs were not promising.

"Wijnaldum got an injury which I'm not sure about but his ankle is already swollen which is not a good sign," he said.

On the match, the Reds boss added: "It was a similar situation to the Huddersfield game - an even more defensive side.

"We did the same things wrong, wrong positions, not enough balls in behind. We didn't create enough, that may be the summary of it.

"They changed completely their usual style. The start was good, we had a few good moments. We had to adjust in the second half and the boys did really well and decided the game, that's it."

Liverpool have now missed their last four penalties at Anfield, and Klopp said: "The penalty was a good one but it was a fantastic save. What can I say? These boys from this distance, they normally do it.

"I will have to find a solution."