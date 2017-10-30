John Caulfield has signed a new two-year contract with Airtricity League Premier Division champions Cork City.

Caulfield joined the club ahead of the 2014 season, bringing that year’s title race to the final day of the season, finishing runners-up to Dundalk before winning the FAI Cup 12 months ago.

He got his hands on the league crown the Leesiders craved this year and could make it a double if they turn over the Lilywhites again at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

"I'm delighted," he said. "We discussed it a while ago, but it was just a case of getting down to the formalities of signing the contract.

"We were in the run-in for the league and we decided to leave it until that was all out of the way.

"Since myself and John Cotter came in, our aim was to bring the club back to a position where we are in Europe and challenging for trophies.

"The crowds have been fantastic, and the support has been massive all the way through. The management team have worked hard and the backing we have received from the fans has been incredible.

"We want to keep driving on and pushing the club forward. There are no guarantees of anything, but we want to be challenging for trophies and in Europe every year. It is a great time in the club’s history and we are constantly striving to make the club even better."

It's been a terrific campaign for Cork. Caulfield lost star striker Sean Maguire to Preston North end in July but they got over the line to end a 12-year wait for the league.

They'd finished in second behind Dundalk three years running and will now look to cap a great year by denying Stephen Kenny's men again.