James McCarthy is a major injury concern for Ireland's upcoming World Cup play-off against Denmark, as the Everton midfielder has picked up another injury.

McCarthy was omitted from Everton’s matchday squad for Sunday afternoon’s Premier League trip to Leicester, despite being named in the provisional squad on Friday.

Following the game, Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth confirmed the injury, telling BBC's Conor McNamara that McCarthy's injury was "nothing too severe", however, he will be ruled out for "a couple of weeks".

"He got a little tweak, we had it scanned on Friday and there is a little strain in there so it's going to be a couple of weeks, which is disappointing because he's a good player for us," added Unsworth, speaking to the Liverpool Echo.

The Ireland midfielder made his first competitive start of the season in Everton’s midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea, coming off after 62 minutes.

McCarthy came through the match unscathed, but has since picked up an injury, which could rule the midfielder out of Ireland’s double-header against the Danes.

Unsworth says McCarthy’s injury is "nothing too severe... had a scan, he’s out for a couple of weeks".



Ireland’s play-off is in 2 weeks. — Conor McNamara (@ConorMcNamaraIE) October 29, 2017

McCarthy’s lengthy absence this season was a result of a knee injury, however, this injury is hamstring-related.

David Unsworth says James McCarthy could be out for two weeks after tweaking his hamstring #EFC — BBC Merseyside Sport (@bbcmerseysport) October 29, 2017

Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is now set to plan without two central midfielders for the away trip in Copenhagen on 11 November as David Meyler is suspended for the first leg.