Brighton and Hove Albion recovered from an early blow to draw 1-1 at home to Southampton in the Premier League.

Steven Davis gave the visitors a seventh-minute lead when he headed in a rebound after James Ward-Prowse's curling free kick bounced back off the crossbar.

Brighton took a long time to get up to speed in the first top-flight clash between the south-coast sides since 1983, but they improved markedly after the break.

Glenn Murray's header in the 52nd minute made sure honours were even to leave Southampton in ninth spot and newly promoted Brighton 11th.

Shane Duffy put in a commanding performance at the heart of the Brighton defence, while Shane Long came on with ten minutes remaining for Southampton but was unable to influence matters.