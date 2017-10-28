RTÉ soccer analyst Alan Cawley says Galway United's defensive frailties cost them in 2017 and they can little complaint about their relegation to the First Division.

Needing a win on Friday night - and even then still dependant on other results going their way - Galway's fate was ultimately sealed with a 4-3 defeat to Dundalk in an entertaining game at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Galway were relegated despite having a goal difference of -5, which was superior to the three teams that finished ahead of them in the table.

Prior to last night's game, they had won two and drawn four of their previous six matches.

Remarkably, they lost fewer games all season than did Shamrock Rovers in 3rd place. Ultimately, an excessive number of draws (14) cost them in the finish.

"If you keep only one clean sheet in the course of the season, you don't really deserve to be in the League. It was the tenth match before they got their first three points. They drew four and lost five so they had a horrendous start," Cawley said.

"There were parts of the season that were really good. Tonight (game against Dundalk) actually summed up the whole course of the season. We saw the good side of Galway and we also saw the horrendous side of Galway.

"Attacking wise, they're great entertainment, they create chances, they score goals. They've some very good players going forward. But defensively, they're all over the place.

"It's a sad state of affairs that they've been relegated before they could address it."