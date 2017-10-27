Bohemian 3-1 Finn Harps

Some pundits' pre-season relegation candidates, Bohemians ended the campaign with a flourish at Dalymount Park to finish in a creditable fifth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

Goals from Philip Gannon, Ismail Akinade and Jamie Hamilton meant Keith Long’s side simply had too much for relegated Finn Harps who slumped to a sixth straight league defeat.

With league debuts for goalkeeper Colin McCabe and John Ross Wilson, Bohs started brightly, coming close to a lead goal inside two minutes.

Akinade got free in the box with Harps’ skipper Ciaran Coll getting across vigilantly to flick the ball off his toe. It flew to the feet of Dinny Corcoran, though, who could only volley it, albeit off balance, over the top.

In a lively opening, Harps had a chance at the other end almost immediately with Ibrahmim Keita seeing his low drive from just outside the area arrowing wide.

It was feisty too with Harps having both defenders Packie Mailey and Damien McNulty yellow carded early on, both for overzealous challenges on Bohs’ skipper Derek Pender.

The power and pace of Akinade was always a menace to Harps on the right and the big winger powered past Coll after 23 minutes to bring a parry save from Ciaran Gallagher with a powerful drive.

And Akinade was central to Bohs deservedly taking the lead in the 29th minutes.

Corcoran’s return pass to Akinade broke for the run of Gannon. And though Gallagher parried the initial shot from the midfielder, Gannon followed up to bundle home the rebound for his first goal for the club.

That lead should have been doubled five minutes later when a Gannon corner was handled in the area by Mailey.

Top scorer Corcoran stepped up only to see his feeble penalty come back off Gallagher’s right-hand post before being cleared for a corner.

Bohs spurned another chance to extend their lead 12 minutes into the second half.

Corcoran put Hamilton, a first half substitute for the injured Paddy Kavanagh, in on the left. But the youngster’s shot was straight at Gallagher.

Akinade would make no such mistake as the Gypsies did get their second goal after 62 minutes.

The hardworking Pender got to the end line on the left to cross for Akinade to score with a downward side-foot volley at the back post.

And the game was over as a contest three minutes later.

Oscar Brennan’s cross form the right ran to Hamilton for the 18-year-old to fire home his first senior goal for Bohs.

Harps were given a consolation in the 75th minute when substitute Paddy McCourt’s corner entered the net off a Bohs defender.

Bohemians: Colin McCabe; John Ross Wilson, Dan Casey, Warren O’Hora (Georgie Poynton h-t), Derek Pender; Oscar Brennan, Ian Morris; Ismahil Akinade, Philip Gannon (Eoin Wearen 72), Paddy Kavanagh (Jamie Hamilton 37); Dinny Corcoran.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Damien McNulty, Packie Mailey, Kilian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll; Danny Morrissey, Gareth Harkin (Paddy McCourt 62), Mark Timlin (Liam Walsh 82); Caolan McAleer (Sean Houston 69), Ibrahim Keita, Eddie Dsane.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).