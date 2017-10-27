Martin O'Neill said he's not Roy Keane's "keeper" but expects him to stay on as his Republic of Ireland No 2 - though the boss also confirmed he has yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

The FAI announced before the crunch World Cup qualifier double-header with Moldova and Wales that O'Neill would to stay on until the 2020 European Championships, but although a verbal agreement is in place, nothing has been signed on the dotted line.

It's reminiscent of the scenario O'Neill and Keane were in before Euro 2016 in France when the former felt a handshake with FAI CEO John Delaney was sufficient as he focused on preparing his team for the tournament. That was in June; he didn't sign the contract until the following September.

Speaking after the announcement of his squad for the upcoming World Cup play-off against Denmark, O'Neill said: "We have an agreement with John. Nothing has been signed up, but it was the same before (the Euros) and I think Roy would like to stay around.

"I'm not his keeper. I'm sure he'd like to stay around. He enjoys it - mostly. Sometimes he doesn't... but overall he's fine. I'm not his keeper, I'm sure he'd like to stay on and we'll see."

O'Neill takes Ireland to Copenhagen on Saturday fortnight for the first leg of their arm wrestle to make Russia next summer.

After showing remarkable resilience to plunder the three points required in Wales to keep the dream alive, O'Neill was happy to praise his troops - and ask for more of the same in two weeks' time.

"I think we have an idea of the strengths and weaknesses within our squad, and the idea is to try and cover up your weaknesses as much as you can and really go for your strengths," he said.

"One of our strengths - and don't get me wrong, it doesn't get you everywhere - but we do have a great never-say-die spirit.

"It was very plain when we got the goal against Wales, backs to the wall, the boys were throwing themselves around, Duffy coming and heading everything that was in the box... because the prize was so big.

"I think the lads think, 'well the World Cup is so, so important, we might never get there again'.

"When our backs are to the wall I think we do find something."