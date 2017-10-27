Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers, United Park, 7.45pm

It's now or never.

In a season where three teams go down, the relegation dogfight was always going to be brutal, but it's absolutely on a knife edge as we head for the final night of fixtures.

Drogheda and Finn Harps are gone, but the Bit O'Red have clawed their way out of the danger zone and a point will be enough to preserve their top-flight status, with Galway United three behind them and praying for a home win.

Sligo are expected to bring a huge travelling army of support. They'll hope they can roar their team over the line after a tough, bruising camapign.

Team news

Drogheda United: The hosts are without the injured trio of Richie Purdy, Jake Hyland and Ryan Masterson. Colm Deasy returns to the squad having served a one-match ban.

Sligo Rovers: Ex-Drogs stopper Michael Schlingermann remains out with a neck injury.

Gaffer talk

Pete Mahon (Drogheda United): "It’s a good opportunity for us to end the season on somewhat of a high. We’ve played quite well in the two games with Sligo so far this season and probably should’ve beaten them at United Park back in May. Obviously depending on other results, Sligo may not even need a result but we won’t be looking to do them any favours."

Gerard Lyttle (Sligo Rovers):

"From Monday when we got back to training, it has been about preparing for a massive cup final. We’ve got ourselves into this position and we have to make it count. Training has been excellent all week. We want to approach the game right. We won’t go looking for the draw, the approach has to be to win the game and nothing else."

Galway United v Dundalk, United Park, 7.45pm

Despite having a better goal difference than all the teams round about them - they have a superior goal difference to Bohemians in 6th place - nothing less than a win will save Galway United in their final League game at home to Dundalk.

The good news for Galway is that their form has been strong of late. Remarkably, for a team in their perilous position, they haven't lost a league match in over two months. If they do fail to escape the drop, an excessive number of draws will prove their undoing.

Another boon for the westerners is that Dundalk have nothing of real consequence to play for. Last weekend, Stephen Kenny's team were beaten at home by Bohemians, an indication that their minds have already drifted to the off-season.

Team news

Galway United: Gavan Holohan misses out through suspension, but aside from that, Shane Keegan has a full squad to choose from.

Dundalk: Sean Hoare is suspended for the trip west after accumulating five yellow cards while Steven Kinsella and John Mountney remain sidelined through quad and groin injuries respectively. Captain Stephen O'Donnell returns after serving his one-match ban last weekend with Dane Massey, Niclas Vemmelund, Dylan Connolly, Thomas Stewart and Patrick McEleney all struggling with various knocks.

Gaffer talk

Shane Keegan (Galway United): "All we can do is go for the three points. We've been in fantastic form over the last eight or so games. We're playing one of the form teams in the country, on the last day of the season, needing a win. It's not exactly who you would want to play, but we have to look after our own performance and be in control of that."

Player talk

Jamie McGrath (Dundalk): "It's a must-win game for Galway United. They will be up for it and we know it'll be difficult going over there to get a result. We already lost there this season. We know it won't be easy but we wouldn't expect that."

Derry City v St Pat's, Maginn Park, 7.45pm

An enormous night for St Pat's. They make the journey to Maginn Park on the back of that 4-2 victory over Cork City last Friday in Richmond Park which leaves Liam Buckley's men needing a point to secure their Premier Division status for next year.

They head into the meeting against Derry City with a good head-to-head record this season having drawn 2-2 in Maginn Park back in April, and having claimed a 2-1 home win in Inchicore.

Team news

Derry City: To follow

St Pat's Graham Kelly returns to the matchday squad having served a one-match ban, while the Saints were also boosted by the return to training of Darren Dennehy this week. Defender Jordi Balk misses out due to suspension, while Buckley will give Owen Garvan a late fitness test on a knee injury.

Gaffer talk

Liam Buckley (St Pat's): "From one to eleven, and the guys who came in off the bench, the team were fantastic against Cork City. We'll be looking to maintain that level of performance against Derry and if we can do that and still improve on a few little things, hopefully we can finish the season with a win."

Bohs v Finn Harps, Dalymount Park, 7.45pm

After their hopes of staying in the Premier Division for a third successive season died, Ollie Horgan’s men travel to Dalymount Park playing for pride.

Harps have a decent record against the Gypsies this season, who sit in the safety of mid-table. They did lose to Keith Long’s side at Dalymount but won the other league game and FAI Cup tie at Finn Park.

Bohs go into their final league game of the season buoyed by some of their key men agreeing to remain at Dalymount Park next year.

Five players - Dan Byrne, Rob Cornwall, Paddy Kavanagh, Derek Pender and Shane Supple - extended their stay at the club this week.

It brings to eight the number of players under contract for next season after rising stars Oscar Brennan, Warren O'Hora and Fuad Sule inked new deals at the start of August.

Team news

Bohs: Goalkeeper Supple (knee) is set to miss a league game for the first time this season. Dylan Hayes (foot) is also set to sit this one out, while Dan Byrne, Rob Cornwall and Keith Ward are all suspended. Warren O'Hora (hamstring) will return, and Eoin Wearen (cruciate) is likely to get first run-out of the year having returned to squad against Dundalk last week.

Finn Harps: Ethan Boyle is out with a hamstring injury. Damian McNulty, Sean Houston and Paddy McCourt are all doubtful. Eddie Dsane is back from suspension.

Gaffer talk

Keith Long (Bohs): "It hasn't always been plain sailing. We've had our ups and downs but overall it's been a rewarding season. We were looking over our shoulders at various stages but we always felt that we had enough in the dressing room to be safe."

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps): "We're going to Dalymount after a very bad run so it is going to take some turnaround for us to get a draw or win there. We will battle to the end and hopefully we can get something out of the game."

Cork City v Bray Wanderers, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm

They'll ram into Turner's Cross to see Cork City lift the title on what will be a night of celebration on Leeside.

Cork finally wrapped up the league with a 0-0 draw against Derry City before a much-changed side fell to a 4-2 loss at St Pat’s last Friday.

It's Harry Kenny's last game in charge of Bray, as they bring the curtain down on an absolute rollercoaster of a year, tarred by off-field controversies that engulfed the club.

They come into this one on the back of a 1-0 home win over Shamrock Rovers and will look to send off Kenny with another decent result.

Team news

Cork City: Ryan Delaney and Greg Bolger are both suspended, while long-term absentees Johnny Dunleavy and Alec Byrne also miss out.

Bray Wanderers: To follow

Gaffer talk

John Caulfiedl (Cork City): "We will have a full house to see us accept the league trophy and we want to finish the season on a high after a phenomenal year. We want to give a top performance and win the match."

Shamrock Rovers v Limerick, Tallaght Stadium

To follow...