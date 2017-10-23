The battle to escape the drop in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division will go down to the final day of the season with three teams involved.

Finn Harps and Drogheda United have already had their fate sealed ahead of a 10-team First Division in 2018.

Galway United are the favourites to join them but a win over Dundalk could put Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic in jeopardy. One fixture will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 with full details to be confirmed.

Fixtures – all 7:45pm:

Galway United v Dundalk, Eamonn Deacy Park

Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic, Maginn Park

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers, United Park

Permutations:

Galway United

Will be safe if they beat Dundalk and either Sligo Rovers or St Patrick’s Athletic lose. Anything other than a victory and Galway will go down.

Sligo Rovers

Will be safe if they secure a point against Drogheda United. The Bit o’ Red know that they will also be in the top flight if Galway fail to beat Dundalk

St Patrick’s Athletic

Will be safe if they secure a point against Derry City, The Saints could stay up with a defeat if Galway United drop points against Dundalk, or Sligo Rovers lose to Drogheda. Pat’s have a four-goal advantage over Sligo.