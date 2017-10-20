The FAI have confirmed that the Republic of Ireland's World Cup play-off second leg against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, November 14 is officially sold out.

Premium tickets (priced at €120) that were reserved for the public sale sold out in less than five minutes this morning, following a similarly oversubscribed pre-sale to Three mobile customers on Wednesday.

Should more tickets become available through Denmark not taking up their full allocation, they will go on public sale.

The FAI have also warned that anyone buying a ticket from unofficial sources at above face value faces the risk of being refused entry to the stadium, as there is a mechanism in place to investigate tickets on sale through these outlets and deactivate the ticket.

The process of cancelling tickets, which were purchased unofficially, for the second leg game has already commenced and tickets have been traced to their original source.