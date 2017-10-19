The Football Association of Ireland will receive €825,062 from UEFA to distribute to 11 League of Ireland clubs under a scheme to promote youth development.

The 'Solidarity Payment' relates to distribution of funds that is generated from European football and will be spread amongst the league's Premier Division clubs.

A total amount of €124.37m from the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League revenue – compared with €120.83m last year – is being made available for distribution to clubs across Europe.

The money is given to the FAI to distribute but is ring-fenced for projects relating to underage work.

Dundalk are not the only Premier Division club not included as Champions League participants cannot receive the funds.

UEFA said that in a statement that "in principle, the money should be shared equally between all top-division clubs not involved in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League group stages."

It added: "Different distribution criteria may be approved, provided that they are based on defined youth training criteria".

The total money distributed represents 5% of the two competitions’ overall gross revenue.