In three weeks' time, Ireland will take on Denmark for a place at next summer's World Cup in Russia. So it is time to start looking forward to the first leg, which is an away tie in Copenhagen on 11 November.

Getting a ticket for the game in Denmark may prove quite the challenge, but sometimes it is not about the destination, rather the journey, and as always, this trip away with the Ireland football team should prove most memorable.

Getting to Copenhagen

First things first, how to get to the Danish capital?

The Nordic country is made up of one large peninsula, sprouting north, off the coast of Germany, and an archipelago of more than 400 islands.

The capital is located on the eastern island of Zealand and thankfully for Irish fans, Copenhagen is very accessible by air from Dublin with both SAS and Ryanair offering direct flights.

Aer Lingus does not traditionally fly to Copenhagen but has just released five return charters, which should prove very popular with those yet to decide. They go on sale on Friday morning, 20 October.

Of course, flight prices are instantly inflated around such events but you can save some money on the transport if you choose to fly out a couple of days in advance and get a chance to take in the sights before the Irish fans swarm the city.

Alternatively, there are other options by routing through several cities throughout northern Europe, while other destinations will offer rail links to Copenhagen.

The "Joxer Goes to Copenhagen" ferry-drive option is always there, however, and sure if the traffic is not too messy, you should be able to do it in just under 24 hours. The journey home may be just a touch longer.

The Venue

Denmark play their home internationals at the Parken Stadium, which is also home to FC Copenhagen.

The 38,065-capacity venue is another arena, like Cardiff City Stadium, which is perfect for football and will generate a fantastic atmosphere for the play-off first leg.

The Irish allocation is likely to be in and around 2,000 and should be located behind the goal in the traditional away section for Copenhagen matches.

As well as hosting club and country games, the stadium was host to the 1994 European Cup Winners Cup final where Arsenal beat Parma, while it also hosted the 2000 UEFA Cup final where the Gunners, this time, were beaten on penalties by Galatasaray. Like the Aviva in Dublin, Copenhagen will host some games during Euro 2020.

Getting Around Copenhagen

The trip into the city from Copenhagen airport could not be easier as the easy-to-navigate metro takes you direct from Kobenhavns Lufthavn (Copenhagen Airport) into the city centre (Kongens Nytorv or Norreport).

The trains are scheduled to run every 4-6 minutes during the day and the system is renowned for its efficiency.

Alternatively, there is a shuttle bus that will take you to the local train station, where you can catch a train to Copenhagen Central Station, which might be handy if your hotel is located nearby.

The city centre itself is quite compact and is easy to get around. Buses and the metro will take you all around the city, but most of the areas of interest for the Irish football fan can be reached by foot.

When in Rome...of course, one of the most interesting ways to get around this city is to hop on a Bycyklen (City Bike), which are available all over the city.

You just need to register an account online and they work on a similar system to their Dublin equivalents, with over 100 stations around the city.

Getting to the Stadium

The Parken Stadium is located on the periphery of the city centre and can be reached directly from Central Station, alighting at Osterport.

Depending on what part of the city you are in, it might be just as easy to walk. For example, Nyhavn tourist area is only about a 20-minute stroll to the arena, while you will walk up from the "Irish Pub Quarter" in half an hour.

Currency

Denmark may be part of the EU, however, our Viking ancestors were reluctant to let go of the Danish Krone, which remains the currency in Copenhagen.

Ten euros will get you about DKK75 and it will be worth getting your head around the maths as quickly as you can, because the aforementioned amount would not even be enough for the price of a pint and a pie.

Eating and Drinking in Copenhagen

As mentioned, Copenhagen is far from a cheap city and if you are eating and drinking in and around the old town, expect to pay prices for pints that would make a night out in Temple Bar appear like good value.

A string of Irish Pubs are dotted around the city and will no doubt be easily found and frequented throughout the weekend.

If you are looking for a bit more authenticity during your trip to the Danish capital, the tourist board have a few suggestions, and unsurprisingly enough, no Irish bars feature.

Likewise, the city is renowned for its culinary options from Michelin-starred restaurants to traditional Danish, and everything in between.

The Nyhavn district, the old port area of the city, is bustling both day and night, as the beautiful old slanted houses have been renovated, now housing classy restaurants and bars. Number 9, Nyhavn, is the oldest house in the area dating back to 1681, while Hans Christian Andersen used to live at number 20.

Copenhagen is also very proud of their coffee culture and the city is blessed with a huge amount of excellent cafes.

Their pastry selection will certainly suit the Irish-quest for good pre-match soakage, and just in case you are wondering what they call a Danish Pastry in Denmark, it's a Snegl.

Time for Tourism?

If you do manage to drag yourself away from the festivities for the afternoon – or at least the morning – Copenhagen’s must-see attraction is just a short stroll from the city centre.

No, not the tour of the Carlsberg factory, but The Little Mermaid. The statue is located close to the Nyhavn area and sits about two yards in from the water’s edge.

Far from the most impressive visual in Copenhagen but The Little Mermaid is a national symbol linked to two of the city’s most famous sons, fairytale author Hans Christian Andersen and Carlsberg founder Carl Jacobsen, who commissioned the sculpture as a gift to the city of Copenhagen.

Tivoli Gardens, Christiania, Rosenborg Castle and a host of other attractions are dotted around the city centre, as well as the aforementioned Carlsberg tour, which will set you back about €14, but does include a complimentary drink or two. The brewery also offers a fine lunch menu, which can be enjoyed in the outdoor courtyard.