Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill believes his players will hold no fear of trying to secure a positive result in Denmark, but they will be wary of "players at the top of their form for big clubs".

The reaction to the World Cup play-off draw has been positive given that both Croatia and Italy were possible opponents for O’Neill’s men.

The Ireland boss said you have to just accept what the draw produces, but admits it is a tie his side can "take their chance" in.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport following the draw in Zurich, O’Neill said: "The second match is in Dublin and I hope that we still have something to play for by the time that we get there.

"All of those teams that were unseeded probably didn’t want to play Italy so there was a 50/50 chance of getting them from that viewpoint.

"It’s going to be a difficult game for us. We’ll take our chance. You just have to leave it to fate. The draw is the draw regardless, come what may."

Ireland have secured wins in their last two play-off ties against Estonia and Bosnia. The Derry man expects this decider to be among the more difficult the Boys in Green have faced.

"Denmark and Bosnia would pose a bigger threat than Estonia if I’m honest", he said.

"The Bosnia game, which is not that long ago, you feel that was great occasion for us because the second game in Dublin was very memorable.

"The effort out there was terrific. Robbie Brady’s goal gave us that elusive away goal which helped immensely.

"I think it’s something we’d be trying to look for when we play Denmark.

"Our away record in this particular competition has been very, very strong which is great news. I don’t think the players will fear that, but I think they will be very wary.

"They have players that are playing not only at the top of their form but playing for big clubs as well too.

"It’s just over 16 months ago that Leicester City won the league with Kasper Schmeichel in goal. Christian Eriksen is playing out of his skin at the moment for club and country. He has scored a lot very important goals for Denmark.

"You have Thomas Delaney, you could go around the squad. They are a very decent side Denmark and we’ll have to threat carefully. We have to up it for both games and take our chance."

Both Shane Duffy and Sean Maguire have added to O’Neill’s injury concerns, with the manager admitting that Jon Walters and Seamus Coleman are set to miss out.

With several club games to come before the play-off, the 65-year-old can only sit and watch until his players assemble in Dublin.

"It’s a worrying time at the moment. Shane Duffy picked up an injury and young Maguire who I saw against Fulham and who I thought was playing excellently for half an hour against them.

"Then he tweaked a hamstring I think. We have these problems to consider and it’s a concerning time between now and the first game.

"I haven’t got an update on those two particular players (Coleman and Walters). I would imagine it would be unlikely."

Both legs of the play-offs will be broadcast live on RTÉ television and radio.