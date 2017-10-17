There will be a bumper weekend of live sport on RTÉ Sport following confirmation of the date of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off.

On Saturday November 11, the Irish rugby team host South Africa in a November international at the Aviva Stadium. We’ll bring you that game live from 5:30pm.

Following full-time at Lansdowne Road, it’s straight to Copenhagen for the first leg for Martin O’Neill’s men. Kick-off is 7:45pm.

And we will not be finished there. In the early hours on Sunday morning, we’ll cross live to Australia for the first test for Ireland at the Adelaide Oval.

The match is expected to throw-in at 5am so set your alarms to round off a thrilling 24 hours of Irish sport on all RTÉ platforms.