The Republic of Ireland will play their first leg for the World Cup play-off in the Parken Stadium.

The 38,000 all-seated stadium hosts FC Copenhagen including their Champions League matches.

The match will take place on Saturday 11 November at 7:45pm.

Republic of Ireland fans will receive a minimum of 5% of the capacity, around 1,900 tickets, but it is quite possible a greater allocation will be awarded by the Danish FA to the visitors.

Around 34,000 fans were present for the win over Poland in World Cup qualifying Group E while the final game with Romania saw 36,000 supporters present.

Tickets go on sale to Danish supporters from next Monday on a loyalty scheme.

A general sale will take place on 27 October if there are unsold home tickets remaining but Irish supporters will be encouraged not to buy these tickets.

Ticket prices range from €33 to €90 and will be allocated by the FAI on their ticketing system for away fans.