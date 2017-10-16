Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has accused Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku of deliberately flicking a boot into his face during Saturday's goalless draw at Anfield.



Shortly before half-time the Croatia international was involved in a clash with the former Everton forward which resulted in the centre-back rolling around on the floor holding his face.



The Belgium international was not punished by referee Martin Atkinson at the time and it was confirmed on Monday will face no retrospective action from the video review panel despite Lovren claiming his foot had connected with his cheekbone.



"I made a tackle there. I just felt he was over me and he could move away but to be honest my point of view is that he did it on purpose," said Lovren ahead of Liverpool's Champions League match in Maribor.



"Even if he did it normally he would apologise after that but I saw he was nervous during the game so maybe that was also the reason."



Asked whether he was disappointed Lukaku would not face any further punishment Lovren added: "That happened on the pitch and it is over.



"I cannot change it and no-one can change it so that is what I am thinking about.



"This is not my decision. I cannot say I am disappointed but it is what it is. We need to move on. That is football, part of the game."