Raheem Sterling scored twice as Manchester City maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a comfortable 5-0 victory over struggling Crystal Palace.

Leroy Sane put City in front just before the break after latching on to David Silva's lofted pass, lobbing the ball over Scott Dann and poking through the legs of Wayne Hennessey.

The Germany winger then turned provider as Sterling easily side-footed his cross from the left under the diving Hennessey from eight yards in the 51st minute.

Sterling added his second eight minutes later from Sergio Aguero's low cross before the Argentina forward netted the fourth and Fabian Delph rounded off the rout late on.

Palace, who have yet to pick up a point or score in the league this season, remain bottom of the table, four points adrift of safety, after six games.

Alvaro Morata grabbed a hat-trick as Chelsea extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games with a 4-0 victory at Stoke.

Morata opened the scoring in the second minute by lashing home right-footed from Cesar Azpilicueta's ball over the top before Darren Fletcher gifted Pedro the second on the half-hour mark.

Former Real Madrid striker Morata added his second of the day after 77 minutes and, moments later, he completed his first treble for the Blues.

Oumar Niasse continued his Everton renaissance to score twice and complete a 2-1 comeback against Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Josh King put the Cherries in front after 49 minutes before Niasse - who emerged from an 18-month exile in midweek - scored twice in five minutes late on.

Richarlison scored a last-gasp winner as Watford secured a 2-1 victory over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

Watford forward Andre Gray scored his first goal for the club before substitute Tammy Abraham's equaliser but Richarlison had the final word in the 90th minute.

Elsewhere, Burnley were held to a 0-0 draw by Huddersfield at Turf Moor.



Manchester United had boss Jose Mourinho sent to the stands late on, but remain hot on the heels of their table-topping neighbours after seeing off Southampton 1-0 at St Mary's.

Romelu Lukaku lashed in his sixth Premier League goal of the season from close range after seeing his initial header well saved by Fraser Forster in the 20th minute.

Mourinho's side are also unbeaten and are level on 16 points with City, but find themselves sitting in second place courtesy of an inferior goal difference.



In the early kick-off, Tottenham survived a late West Ham onslaught to emerge with a 3-2 win from a ding-dong derby.

Harry Kane scored twice in four first-half minutes and Spurs appeared to be cruising when Christian Eriksen added a third. Javier Hernandez pulled one back before Serge Aurier marked his full Spurs league debut with a needless red card.

Cheikhou Kouyate halved the deficit, but Tottenham held on to extend their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.