Ireland suffered an agonising defeat to the USA in the Cerebral Palsy World Championship in Argentina, losing the 5th/6th place playoff through the concession of two injury time goals.

The Irish side went into the game knowing whatever the result they would finish the highest any Irish Cerebral Palsy squad has done in any World Championships.

Paul Breen's team had already hammered both Spain and Holland en route to this stage, suffering reversals against Brazil and Russia and drawing 3-3 with Canada.

Dillon Sheridan's brilliant goal in our 5-1 win over Netherlands at the Cerebral Palsy World Championships! Report: https://t.co/PMStERtHvp pic.twitter.com/ysUK2asYX2 — FAIreland (@FAIreland) September 21, 2017

On Friday, they faced a formidable American side who had beaten Brazil in the previous round.

The game started tentatively with both sides conservative in their approach but the game was to explode into life in the seventh minute when America’s Cameron DeLillo opened the scoring with a sweet chip over Irish keeper Jimmy Naughton.

The Irish outfit immediately responded with Gary Messett and Dillon Sheridan testing the American goalkeeper in quick succession and controlled the game for the rest of the half.

Their reward came in the 22nd minute when captain Messett broke down the right side taking on two players and coming in at a tight angle to shoot into the top corner giving Ireland the equaliser. The teams went in 1-1 at half-time with the game on a knife edge.

Head Coach Breen made one change at half-time, bringing on Carl McKee to replace Peter Cotter and pushing Mark Barry into left side of midfield.

Ireland began the second half positively and immediately put pressure on the Americans resulting in Ireland and tournament top scorer Dillon Sheridan winning the ball and transitioning into an Irish attack beating three players and slotting in with a low left foot drive to give Ireland the lead.

Dillon Sheridan with yet another brilliant goal for Ireland at the Cerebral Palsy World Cup!



Full report: https://t.co/Nz3cF8EjFG #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/qvHCM74fFm — FAIreland (@FAIreland) September 23, 2017

The game slipped into four minutes of injury time with Ireland's fingers on that 5th place finish, but America hit back with two goals in the space of three minutes to give them the victory.

Manager Paul Breen expressed his disappointment with the result but praised his team's efforts: "We are very disappointed to lose the game in the manner that we did and there is a lot of learning for the players from this game.

"We just ran out of steam in the end with six games in 11 days and we lost our rest day in middle of the tournament due to our first game being called off, which other teams benefited from.

"The players can still hold their heads high after this tournament, learn from it and continue to develop.

"Although I am disappointed with the result I am immensely proud of this group of players and how they have performed in the tournament overall and I know they have done their country, family, friends and clubs proud. I am confident we will continue to improve."