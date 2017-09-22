SATURDAY

(1500 kick-off unless stated)

West Ham (17) v Tottenham (5), 1230

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini resumed training on Thursday after a knee injury but will not be risked against Spurs while Pedro Obiang will also miss out after suffering a knock against West Brom last weekend. Defender James Collins is the only other absentee with an ankle problem.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has recovered from an ankle injury and is expected to return along with Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld, who were all rested for the Carabao Cup win over Barnsley on Tuesday. Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama, however, are both out with knee injuries.

Last season: West Ham 1 Tottenham 0, Tottenham 3 West Ham 2

Last five league matches: West Ham L L L W D; Tottenham W L D W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Andre Ayew, Sead Haksabanovic, Javier Hernandez & Diafra Sakho (West Ham) 2; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 4

Match odds: H 9-2 A 8-13 D 14-5

Burnley (7) v Huddersfield (6)



Jon Walters has been ruled out for Burnley as he recovers from a knee injury and Nahki Wells, who has yet to make his Clarets debut, will not face the club he left on deadline day as he manages his comeback from ankle trouble. Nick Pope is set to stay in goal and Adam Legzdins is likely to continue on the bench.

Danny Williams has been ruled out for Huddersfield with a fractured foot. The midfielder is scheduled to see a specialist after sustaining the injury in last week's home draw against Leicester, while Steve Mounie (foot) and fellow striker Collin Quaner (knee) are still out. Forward Laurent Depoitre and winger Rajiv van La Parra are hoping to recover from muscle strains while on-loan Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer (hamstring) and defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Burnley W L D W D; Huddersfield W W D L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Chris Wood (Burnley) 4; Steve Mounie (Huddersfield) 2

Match odds: H 11-10 A 3-1 D 2-1

Everton (18) v Bournemouth (19)



Everton boss Ronald Koeman is expected to restore several players to his first XI after making eight changes in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. As well as the likes of Jordan Pickford and Gylfi Sigurdsson being poised to come back in, Wayne Rooney is set to make his first appearance since pleading guilty to drink-driving. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will hope to keep his place in the team after netting a brace in the 3-0 cup win against Sunderland. James McCarthy (knee) remains unavailable, along with Ross Barkley (hamstring), Ramiro Funes Mori, Yannick Bolasie (both knee) and Seamus Coleman (broken leg).

Tyrone Mings will miss Bournemouth's trip to Merseyside due to a back problem. The Cherries defender has been to see a specialist and will be unavailable for a minimum of a month. Junior Stanislas is available again after returning from a groin injury in the midweek Carabao Cup success against Brighton, but forward Callum Wilson (knee) remains out.

Last season: Everton 6 Bournemouth 3, Bournemouth 1 Everton 0

Last five league matches: Everton W D L L L; Bournemouth L L L L W

Top scorers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 3; Charlie Daniels, Jermain Defoe, Ryan Fraser, Josh King, Marc Pugh & Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) 1

Match odds: H 13-20 A 4-1 D 3-1

Manchester City (1) v Crystal Palace (20)



Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany could be back in contention. The defender has missed the last four games with a calf injury but is back in training. Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will not feature after suffering a knee sprain in midweek but the problem is not serious and he should soon return to training.

Mamadou Sakho will make his first league start since his permanent Palace move, but Wilfried Zaha remains sidelined with the knee injury he sustained on the opening day of the season.

Last season: Man City 5 Crystal Palace 0, Crystal Palace 1 Man City 2

Last five league matches: Man City W D W W W; Crystal Palace L L L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Sergio Aguero (Man City) 6; James McArthur (Crystal Palace) 2

Match odds: H 1-7 A 18-1 D 13-2



Southampton (9) v Manchester United (2)



Defender Virgil van Dijk could make his first start in eight months for Southampton. The Holland international, who had been unavailable after suffering a serious foot injury in January and then handing in a transfer request during the summer, made his first-team return as a substitute against Crystal Palace last weekend. Defender Matt Targett is a doubt with an ankle problem but Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who missed the game against Palace due to the birth of his daughter, is back in contention.

United boss Jose Mourinho does not have any fresh injury concerns to deal with as Marcos Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (both knee), Paul Pogba (hamstring) and Axel Tuanzebe (back) remain absent for the trip to St Mary's. Luke Shaw is hoping to be involved against his former club having returned from injury as a substitute in the Carabao Cup win against Burton. David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic are set to be involved after being rested for Wednesday's match.

Last season: Southampton 0 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 2 Southampton 0

Last five league matches: Southampton D W D L W; Man Utd W W W D W

Top scorers: Charlie Austin, Steven Davis, Manolo Gabbiadini & Dusan Tadic (Southampton) 1, Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 7

Match odds: H 19-5 A 8-11 D 13-5

Stoke (13) v Chelsea (3)

Stoke boss Mark Hughes will be without three, or even four, of his main central defensive options. On-loan Kurt Zouma is ineligible to face his parent club, Ryan Shawcross (back) and Geoff Cameron (hamstring) remain sidelined, and Kevin Wimmer is a doubt due to a hamstring problem of his own. Hughes, who is set to restore several regular starters after making six changes for the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, may opt to deploy Glen Johnson or fellow full-back Erik Pieters, or both, alongside Bruno Martins Indi in central defence.

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard is expected to make his first league start of the season at the bet365 Stadium. Hazard has fully recovered from his broken ankle after three substitute appearances and one start, in the Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest. Forward Pedro has recovered from the leg injury which saw him miss the Forest win, but defender David Luiz is suspended and midfielder Danny Drinkwater (calf) is out.

Last season: Stoke 1 Chelsea 2, Chelsea 4 Stoke 2

Last five league matches: Stoke L W D D L; Chelsea L W W W D

Top scorers: Joe Allen, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting & Peter Crouch (Stoke) 2; Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) 4

Match odds: H 9-2 A 8-13 D 14-5

Swansea (14) v Watford (11)

Swansea boss Paul Clement has no fresh injury concerns. He made seven changes for Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round win at Reading, where Wilfried Bony was handed his first start since rejoining the club, and the striker could retain his place. Ki Sung-yueng has returned to training for the first time since undergoing knee surgery during the summer, while fellow midfielder Nathan Dyer was due to play for the club's under-23s on Friday after being sidelined since February with an Achilles problem and they will not be involved.

Watford right-back Kiko Femenia should be available after missing the Manchester City defeat as a precaution because of a head injury, but Younes Kaboul (hamstring) is not expected back until after the international break. Fellow defender Craig Cathcart and forward Mauro Zarate continue their recovery from knee problems.

Last season: Watford 1 Swansea 0, Swansea 0 Watford 0

Last five league matches: Swansea D L W L D; Watford D W D W L

Top scorers: Jordan Ayew (Swansea) 3; Richarlison (Watford) 4

Match odds: H 11-8 A 2-1 D 9-4

Leicester (15) v Liverpool (8), 1730

Jamie Vardy is expected to return to the Leicester squad. The England striker missed the Carabao Cup game against Jurgen Klopp's team on Tuesday night with a groin injury but he has resumed training and will be back in contention should he suffer no ill effects. Fellow striker Leonardo Ulloa suffered a head injury against Liverpool in midweek but is fine and Christian Fuchs is fit again after his recent eye problem. However, midfielder Matty James is out for between four and six weeks with the Achilles injury he sustained against Chelsea.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is unlikely to feature. He has not trained this week because of the back injury which forced him to sit out their last two matches. Fellow centre-back Joel Matip is also a doubt as he is carrying a knock from last weekend's draw with Burnley. Midfielder Emre Can returned to training on Thursday after recovering from a minor injury while forward Sadio Mane serves the final match of his suspension.

Last season: Leicester 3 Liverpool 1, Liverpool 4 Leicester 1

Last five league matches: Leicester L W L L D; Liverpool D W W L D

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 4; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 5

Match odds: H 14-5 A 10-11 D 13-5

SUNDAY

Brighton (16) v Newcastle (4)



Bruno, Glenn Murray, Izzy Brown and Gaetan Bong will all be available for Brighton. Bruno was absent for the defeat at Bournemouth due to a back injury, while Murray missed out on Tuesday's Carabao Cup loss to the same team because of an injured ankle. A back injury means Steve Sidwell remains unavailable.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has no fresh injury concerns. Florian Lejeune is yet to fully recover from the ankle injury he suffered against Tottenham during the opening weekend of the campaign, while fellow defenders Paul Dummett (hamstring) and Massadio Haidara (knee) continue to work their way back to fitness. Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic completes his three-match man, while midfielder Jonjo Shelvey looks for his first start since returning from his own suspension.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brighton L L D W L; Newcastle L L W W W

Top scorers: Pascal Gross (Brighton) 2; Jamaal Lascelles & Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle) 2

Match odds: H 17-10 A 7-4 D 21-10

MONDAY

Arsenal (12) v West Brom (10)



Mesut Ozil is in contention to return to the Arsenal team after recently struggling with a knee injury, while Theo Walcott should be fit despite being forced off with a knock in the midweek Carabao Cup fixture against Doncaster. Danny Welbeck (groin), Francis Coquelin (hamstring), Santi Cazorla (ankle) and Calum Chambers (hip) will also be missing.

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry is expected to break the Premier League appearance record against the Gunners. The 36-year-old, who made his professional debut for Aston Villa in 1998, will play in his 633rd top-flight game and break Ryan Giggs' record if he features on Monday night. Chris Brunt (calf) will be assessed along with Nacer Chadli (thigh) and Oliver Burke (hamstring) while it remains to be seen if Jake Livermore will return to the squad after being given a break by Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

Last season: West Brom 3 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 1 West Brom 0

Last five league matches: Arsenal W L L W D; West Brom W W D L D

Top scorers: Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) 3; Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 2

Match odds: H 1-3 A 6-1 D 4-1